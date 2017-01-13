Food Events

Friday 13

ALLTECH'S LEXINGTON BREWING COMPANY PINT NIGHT Try out Kentucky Bourbon Ale and Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Stout on tap. Fri., Jan. 13, 7-11pm. (2017) Apanas Coffee & Beer, 1007 S Congress Ave, Ste B11.

BREAKING BREAD WITH PEACE PIE Celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. through pie socials hosted by nonprofits and other community partners. More details online. Fri.-Sat., Jan. 13-14, Mon., Jan. 16 www.peacethroughpie.org

CITRUS FEST Central Market's zestiest festival returns. Jan. 11-24 Central Market, both locations.

EVERY FIRKIN FRIDAY Kick off the weekend with special one-off beer firkins. Fri., Jan. 13, 5-9pm. (2017) Strange Land Brewery, 5904 Bee Caves Rd. www.strangelandbrewery.com

Saturday 14

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays & Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25, adults; $15, 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

THE BEER MUSEUM POP-UP Beer nerd out with porters and stouts. Sat., Jan. 14, 1-4pm. (2017) WhichCraft Tap Room & Bottle Shop 1900 Simond, #200.

Sunday 15

BURGER BRUNCH Monthly brunch party returns with DJ DICK WOLF on the deck. Sun., Jan. 15, 11am-3pm. (2017) El Sapo Botanas y Burgers, 1900 Manor Rd., 512/366-5154. www.elsapoatx.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., March 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

JESTER KING BEER PAIRING DINNER Seven courses paired with Jester King beers. Sun., Jan. 15, 7pm. (2017) Counter 3. Five. VII, 315 Congress #100, 512/291-3327. www.counter3fivevii.com

LOBSTER BRUNCH WITH GARBO'S Drink specials plus seafood classics to start off Sunday Funday. Sun., Jan. 15, 11am-3pm. (2017) Craftsman, 2000 E. Cesar Chavez. www.facebook.com/craftsmanbar

PEAT WEEK Special tastings, classes, and more in praise of Scotch. January 15-22 The Blackheart, 86 Rainey, 512/391-1566. www.blackheartbar.com

SOUR MASH HOMEBREW CLASS Head brewer Davy Pasternak provides in-depth insight into the sour-mashing process for the home brewer. Sun., Jan. 15, 1-3pm. (2017) Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. $30

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., March 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., March 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

THE HIGHTOWER TURNS 3 Chef Chad Dolezal roasts a pig in celebration of the Hightower's third year. A portion of the proceeds go toward Common Threads’ Cooking for Life Month. Sun., Jan. 15, 4-9pm. (2017) The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 16

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY BRUNCH Mon., Jan. 16, Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

Tuesday 17

HOUSE RELEASE: MOEBIUS Come out for Black Star's Woodford Reserve barrel-aged Imperial stout, stay to promote progressive Austin businesses. Tue., Jan. 17, 5-11pm. Black Star Co-op Pub and Brewery, 7020 Easy Wind #100, 512/452-2337. www.blackstar.coop

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

UP IN SMOKE: BBQ & WHISKEY DINNER Pitmaster Evan LeRoy, chef Joe Anguiano, and pastry chef Annabelle Turner collaborate on a 5-course feast. Tue., Jan. 17, 6:30-9:30pm. VOX Table, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/375-4869. $75-100. www.voxtableaustin.com

YUYO POP-UP PREVEIW Get a first taste of El Chile Group's upcoming Peruvian Restaurant. Tue., Jan. 17, 7:30pm. El Chile Cafe y Cantina, 1809 Manor Rd., 512/457-9900. $65. www.elchilecafe.com

Wednesday 18

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., March 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

NAPA VS. SONOMA EDUCATIONAL WINE TASTING Enjoy a head-to-head tasting of a cross section of the grapes and styles of both regions. Wed., Jan. 18, 4-7:30pm. Wine & Food Tasting Room, 2121 E. Sixth #102, 512/327-7555. $35-45. www.winefoodfoundation.org

Thursday 19

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., March 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

LIFT YOUR SPIRITS Enjoy a complimentary tasting of Garrison Brothers Bourbon every Thursday in January. Thu., Jan. 12 - Thu., Jan. 26, 6:30-7:30pm. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, 8212 Barton Club Dr., 512/329-4000. www.bartoncreek.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 20

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com