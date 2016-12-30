Top 10 Instagrammable Dishes

1) #Juiceflight @Juicesociety

Line up your copy of Kinfolk and artfully reposition that succulent, because Juice Society's white marble tabletops make for some of the most lifestyle-blog-friendly snack snapping in town. The juice flight comes with eight small glasses on a cute wooden tray, whose bright color-popping contents look best with a smug #nofilter slapped beneath. Get over there now and get some pictures lined up for when you're too hung over to leave the house in January, but still want to look like you're virtuously getting the jump on your resolutions.

2) #Quesoflight @Cenoteaustin

Juice is all very well and good, but we all know what you're really here for: a couple vats of melted Velveeta, baby! From its pithy turquoise graffiti slogan, to its, frankly, adorable patio, Cenote is one of the most Instafriendly spots in town (that metal octopus is pretty hard to beat). And, while their brunch menu is particularly popular, what could be more #AustinEats appropriate than a couple of cutesy little bowls of queso, artfully arranged with a frosty bottle of Modelo on the side.

3) #Misohot @Ramentatsu_ya

It's winter, or something like it, here in Texas, and the weather is finally making it appropriate for us to indulge our year-round passion for ramen. Not that we let the summer stop us – that's why the good lord invented tsukemen – but a bright red bowl of spicy miso ramen is a great way of showing your smug East Coast friends that we do, in fact, have seasons here. Right before you post a picture of a sunny day hike on the greenbelt, naturally.

4) #Bibimbob @Chosungalbi

Between the adorably tiny tabletop grill, picturesque array of banchan in small white bowls, and paper-thin slices of gorgeously marbled bulgogi laid out like the crown jewels on a velvet pillow, Korean barbecue always makes for good 'grams, especially if your followers like a Wes Anderson-style composed aerial shot full of precious objects (and let's face it, in this day and age, who doesn't?). Head up North to Chosun Galbi for some of the best KBBQ in a town better known for brisket.

5) #Latteart @Figure8coffeepurveyors

OK, yes, a latte isn't technically a socially acceptable form of nutritional sustenance, but we bet 10 bucks you've had one for breakfast at least once this week already, so, for the sake of argument, let's say it counts. The ones at Figure 8 come topped with elaborate little foam arabesques in the shape of swans, hearts, or a speech bubble reading LOL, bringing a little ironic distance to your self (selfie?) aware application of the Valencia filter, as you pretend that you're here to "do work," not sneakily check out the cute baristas (heart foam art means they think you're cute too, right?).

6) #Avocadotoast @Cafenoseatx

You knew there was going to be avocado toast on here somewhere, so let's get this out of the way. The iteration made by Café No Sé's a doozy, with bright green avocado (chopped, not smooshed, as some purveyors make the mistake of doing, into a less aesthetically pleasing puree), a little pile of watercress on the side, topped off with crème fraîche and a whole soft-boiled egg that hovers virtuously over the whole affair like a little white cloud, waiting to ruin your perfect composition with a messy flood of rich yellow yolk. Come on, jump on the bandwagon; it's delicious up here.

7) #Ricebowl @Jeffreysjosephine

The only thing trendier than avocado toast (which, face it, has probably reached peak Instagram cliche at this point) is a beautifully composed vegetable bowl, and Josephine House makes a great one, with harissa roasted vegetables, avocado (naturally!), seasonal greens, and, if you're lucky, a few beautiful slivers of watermelon radish on top. Well worth the fact that you'll have to muscle your way through the inevitable hordes of bachelorette parties (ladies, what is it about this place that screams "I'm only half ready to make a monogamous commitment?") to get to your table.

8) #Oysterhappyhour @Parksideaustin

Oysters might not be the most picturesque beasts in the sea (let's be honest, they look a little bit like mermaid snot), but dammit, they are delicious, and parkside's oyster happy hour is a great way to convince your friends that you're a classy European type, whose idea of an after-work snack is a couple of little briny bellied bluepoints, redolent of the sea, with just a little of that soft pink mignonette sauce delicately spooned on top. The fact that you're going to come home, white wine tipsy, and house a family-size bag of off-brand H-E-B Doritos can be our little secret.

9) #Dandannoodles @Oldthousandatx

If you want to boost that follower count, you gotta stay current, babes, and the meticulously decorated dining room at Old Thousand has been open for less than a month. Besides being the hot new kid on the block, they make a mean bowl of (very beautiful) dan dan noodles, with shiitake purée, tofu, crispy mushrooms, and greens, the perfect dish to make your boyfriend take a picture of you holding up next to the baby blue floral chinoiserie wallpaper, pretending, for one glorious and shining moment, that you totally eat carbs sober.

10) #Realdealholyfield @Valentinastexmexbbq

The Real Deal Holyfield (and yes, that is a Snoop Dogg reference; congratulations, you're old) may be the most stereotypically Austin friendly comestible possible. It's a Tex-Mex (check!) breakfast taco (yep!) featuring brisket, bacon, and refried beans on a homemade flour tortilla; the holy trinity of Texan deliciousness. The only thing missing is queso, and if you took our advice earlier, you've got that covered.