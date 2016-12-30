Food Events

Looking for New Year's dining options? Check out our New Year's Guide, and pray there are still tables available.

Friday 30

BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP Get an early taste of the upcoming beer-centric restaurant. Wed., Dec. 28-Fri., Dec. 30, 5-10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.caskandcoal.com

Saturday 31

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays and Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25 adult, $15 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

BACKBEAT With a prix fixe three-course meal, snacks, and a special limited cocktail menu, ring in the new year the right way. Sat., Dec. 31, 4pm-2am. Backbeat, 1300 S. Lamar, 512/551-9980. Meal $40; $20 cover after 9pm. www.backbeat-atx.com

BULLFIGHT Celebrate the new year like the those in Spain with cochinillo, or roasted suckling pig. Each pig feeds four and is available by pre-order for $200 by Dec. 28. You can also enjoy bullfight's family-style prix fixe or à la carte menus. Sat., Dec. 31 Bullfight, 4807 Airport, 512/474-2029. www.bullfight-austin.com

CAFE JOSIE A five-course menu created by executive chef Todd Havers will help ring in your new year the perfect way. Sat., Dec. 31 Cafe Josie, 1200-B W. Sixth, 512/322-9226. www.cafejosie.com

CRU FOOD & WINE BAR Cru will be featuring three-course fixed menu that will prepare you for you NYE festivities; or stay for midnight and toast with complimentary champagne. Sat., Dec. 31 Cru Food & Wine Bar, both locations. $50-65.

DAI DUE With three multi-course menus to choose from, ring in the new year with a full belly and a glass of sparkling wine. Sat., Dec. 31 Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. $65-80. www.daidue.com

DRINK.WELL No cover for the hassle-free NYE party featuring cocktail and food menus, and of course a champagne toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31 Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. www.drinkwellaustin.com

EBERLY Ring in 2017 by pretending it's actually 100 years earlier. Eberly Austin is hosting a "Roaring 20's" themed New Year's party with live music, photo booths, and "aerial entertainment." Tickets for the party are $200 ($300 with dinner). Sat., Dec. 31, 8pm-2am. Eberly, 615 S Lamar, 512/916-9000. $200-300. www.eberlyaustin.com

ISLA Change up your NYE traditions with an authentic Peruvian feast and pisco toast at midnight. With no cover or prix fixe, enjoy your night as you please. Sat., Dec. 31 Isla, 208 W. Fourth, 512/322-9921. www.islaaustin.com

JEFFREY'S A four-coursed prix fixe menu and music by Kevin Lovejoy will get the mood right for the new year. Sat., Dec. 31 Jeffrey's, 1204 W. Lynn, 512/477-5584. $100. www.jeffreysofaustin.com

JOSEPHINE HOUSE A three-course prix fixe NYE menu will feature Josephine's classics like foie gras terrine and steak frites. Sat., Dec. 31 Josephine House, 1601 Waterston, 512/477-5584. $75, $155 with wine pairings. www.josephineofaustin.com

LAMBERTS Jam out with Lee Fields & the Expressions, some barbecue tacos, and a champagne toast to ring in the new year. Sat., Dec. 31 Lamberts, 401 W. Second, 512/494-1500. $120. www.lambertsaustin.com

LAUNDERETTE Launderette's Second Annual NYE party includes a four-course prix fixe dinner and a party in their front patio featuring a DJ, bellini cart, and a fortune teller. Sat., Dec. 31, 5pm-12mid. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $85. www.launderetteaustin.com

LONESOME DOVE Pop some bottles with a midnight champagne toast and a four-course meal. Sat., Dec. 31, Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado. $95.

MIDNIGHT COWBOY Enjoy the NYE Downtown madness without worrying about covers and lines. With a wristband letting you in you'll get two drink tickets, a Champagne toast, and snacks. Sat., Dec. 31, Midnight Cowboy, 313 E. Sixth, 512/843-2715. $80.

MONGERS MARKET + KITCHEN Bring in the New Year with a NYE Oysters & Bubbles Celebration at Mongers Market featuring raw oysters, poke & ceviche bar. Sat., Dec. 31, 10pm. Mongers Market + Kitchen, 2401 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/215-8972. $65. www.mongersaustin.com

OLD SCHOOL BAR & GRILL NYE PARTY 2017 Check out Old School Bar & Grill for a good old-fashioned Sixth Street patio party. Tickets will get you into the VIP party with access to a "premium bar", live music by Lix Box, and of course a midnight champagne toast. Sat., Dec. 31, 9pm-2am. Old School Bar & Grill, 401 E. Sixth, 512/722-6351. ladies $50.00, gents 75.00. oldschoolatx@gmail.com, www.oldschoolaustin.com

OLIVE & JUNE Ring in the new year with an Italian four-course prix fixe menu featuring antipasti, primi, secondi, and dessert, complemented with amuse bouche. Sat., Dec. 31 Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. $90. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

PARKSIDE A four-course prix fixe menu will feature parkside signature dishes, and will offer chef's choice of oysters from their raw bar. Sat., Dec. 31 parkside, 301 E. Sixth, 512/474-9898. $75, $100 with wine pairings. www.parkside-austin.com

PARLOR & YARD Bring in 2017 like it's 1999 with some live music, DJ Bigbear, bagel bites, a raffle, and of course a midnight champagne toast. Sat., Dec. 31 Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. parloryardmgmt@dunlapatx.com, www.parloryard.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE A three-course meal and a champagne toast in Bar 79 will help start your new year off right. Sat., Dec. 31 Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. $79.95, $59.95 before 5:30. www.perryssteakhouse.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE Start the new year off right with their regular menu served all day, and jam to some DJ tunes from 9pm to 2am, with the president's address and toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31 Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

RUSSIAN HOUSE NEW YEAR 2017 The old Russian Saying goes, "the way you celebrate the New Year is the way your year will be". Dress well, head over to Russian House for drinks and dancing, and make next year a good one. Sat., Dec. 31, 9pm-2am. Russian House Of Austin, 512/428-5442. free. russianbistro@gmail.com, russianhouseofaustin.com

SALT & TIME Salt & Time is offering a special New Years Eve menu with options like Akaushi Filet Mignon or Red Wattle Porchetta with sides and choice of dessert. Sat., Dec. 31, Salt & Time, 1912 East Seventh, 512/524-1383. $39-80. www.saltandtime.com

SOUTH CONGRESS HOTEL Bring in the New Year with DJs Manolo Black and King Louie, drinks and snacks from Café No Sé, free valet parking, and of course a Champagne toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, 9pm-2am. South Congress Hotel, 1603 South Congress, 512/920-6405.

SWOOP HOUSE Dinner and hors d'oeuvres by executive chef Sean O'Leary will feature tuna carpaccio and teres major & lobster tail. Perfect way to ring in the New Year. Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30pm. Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. $75. www.2dine4.com

THE HIGHTOWER Each guest dining in on NYE will receive a complimentary bubbly cocktail called the Sparkling Bon Vivant to celebrate. Sat., Dec. 31 The Hightower, 1209 E. Seventh, 512/524-1448. www.thehightoweraustin.com

VOX TABLE Enjoy a five-course meal with a complimentary toast at midnight. Sat., Dec. 31, VOX Table, 1100 S. Lamar #2140, 512/375-4869. $100. www.voxtableaustin.com

WHISLER'S No cover for Whisler's NYE party featuring DJ Manny, cocktails, and a complimentary champagne toast. Sat., Dec. 31, 10pm-2am. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth, 512/480-0781. www.whislersatx.com

Sunday 1

FOOTBALL SUNDAYS Doors open early for game day specials. Sun., Sept. 11 - Sun., Jan. 1, 10am. Eureka!, 200 E. Sixth, 512/735-1144. www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., Feb. 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., Feb. 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., Feb. 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 2

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

MONDAY WINE TASTINGS Mon., April 4 - Mon., Feb. 6, 5-8pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25. www.andiamoitaliano.com

Tuesday 3

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half-off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays. Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

TUESDAY PAELLA NIGHT Visit Spain without a passport with seasonal paellas and $5 sangria. Tue., April 19 - Tue., Jan. 31, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

Wednesday 4

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., Feb. 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

Thursday 5

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., Feb. 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com