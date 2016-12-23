Food Events

Friday 23

12 DAYS OF HOLIDAYS 12 days of holiday events. Through Dec. 23 The Living Room at Hotel Van Zandt, 605 Davis. www.hotelvanzandt.com/happy-holidays

12 DAYS OF PARLOR Fill up your calendar with drink stickers for a chance to win a ticket to Parlor's NYE bash. Through Dec. 23 Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. www.parloryard.com

CHRISTMAS CAROL DINNER Enjoy the sounds of the season. Fri., Dec. 23, 7-9pm. Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. $19.95-450. www.chez-zee.com

HOLIDAY BREWERY TOUR Fri., Dec. 23, 4-5:30pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. $20. www.blueowlbrewing.com

HOLIDAY MARKET Pastry chef Abby Love serves up every baked good you need for the holiday weekend. Fri., Dec. 23, 10am. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

Saturday 24

AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays and Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25 adult, $15 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com

FEAST OF THE SEVEN FISHES Seven seafood dishes celebrate the season. Sat., Dec. 24, 5:30 & 8pm L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $65, adults ($30 extra with wine pairing); $25 under 10.

Sunday 25

FOOTBALL SUNDAYS Doors open early for game day specials. Sun., Sept. 11 - Sun., Jan. 1, 10am. Eureka!, 200 E. Sixth, 512/735-1144. www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com

HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., Feb. 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., Feb. 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., Feb. 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com

TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com

Monday 26

CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx

Tuesday 27

LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.

SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com

SIP & SHOP Raise your glass to 20% off everything in the Mercantile. Through Dec. 27, Tuesdays, 5-9pm Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com

TUESDAY PAELLA NIGHT Visit Spain without a passport with seasonal paellas and $5 sangria. Tue., April 19 - Tue., Jan. 31, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com

Wednesday 28

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE NYE Just because you work on Dec. 31 doesn't mean you have to miss the new year. Wed., Dec. 28, 8pm. Speakeasy, 412 Congress, 512/476-8017. www.speakeasyaustin.com

BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., Feb. 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com

BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP Get an early taste of the upcoming beer-centric restaurant. Wed., Dec. 28-Fri., Dec. 30, 5-10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.caskandcoal.com

Thursday 29

BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., Feb. 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com

BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com

STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009

Friday 30

Ongoing

AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com

ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com

ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com

BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com

CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig

HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net

PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com

SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com

WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com