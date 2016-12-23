Food Events
12 Days of Holidays
Friday 23
12 DAYS OF HOLIDAYS 12 days of holiday events. Through Dec. 23 The Living Room at Hotel Van Zandt, 605 Davis. www.hotelvanzandt.com/happy-holidays
12 DAYS OF PARLOR Fill up your calendar with drink stickers for a chance to win a ticket to Parlor's NYE bash. Through Dec. 23 Parlor & Yard, 601 W. Sixth, 512/765-4820. www.parloryard.com
CHRISTMAS CAROL DINNER Enjoy the sounds of the season. Fri., Dec. 23, 7-9pm. Chez Zee, 5406 Balcones, 512/454-2666. $19.95-450. www.chez-zee.com
HOLIDAY BREWERY TOUR Fri., Dec. 23, 4-5:30pm. Blue Owl Brewing, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/593-1262. $20. www.blueowlbrewing.com
HOLIDAY MARKET Pastry chef Abby Love serves up every baked good you need for the holiday weekend. Fri., Dec. 23, 10am. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
Saturday 24
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays and Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25 adult, $15 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
FEAST OF THE SEVEN FISHES Seven seafood dishes celebrate the season. Sat., Dec. 24, 5:30 & 8pm L'oca d'oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $65, adults ($30 extra with wine pairing); $25 under 10.
Sunday 25
AFTERNOON TEA Sip your weekend away. Saturdays and Sundays, 3-5pm Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. $25 adult, $15 12 and under. www.goodallskitchen.com
FOOTBALL SUNDAYS Doors open early for game day specials. Sun., Sept. 11 - Sun., Jan. 1, 10am. Eureka!, 200 E. Sixth, 512/735-1144. www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com
HALF-PRICE PIZZA SUNDAYS Half-price draft beer, half-price draft cocktails, half-price pizza! Sun., April 17 - Sun., Feb. 5, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com
SUNDAY STEAK NIGHT Niman Ranch rib eye. Nuff said. Sun., June 19 - Sun., Feb. 5, 5-10pm. Chicon, 1914-C E. Sixth. www.contigotexas.com/chicon
SUPERHERO SUNDAYS Free kids' meal for children wearing superhero costumes. Sun., Feb. 21 - Sun., Feb. 5, 10:30am. PDQ, both locations. www.eatpdq.com
TRIVIA BINGO A different music or movie theme each week. Sundays, 7pm The Wheel, 1902-B E. MLK, 512/531-9696. www.thewheelaustin.com
Monday 26
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
Tuesday 27
LONESOME DOVE BOOK CLUB The ladies' night plot thickens with half off entrées and rotating wine specials for tables of women. Tuesdays Lonesome Dove Austin, 419 Colorado.
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
SIP & SHOP Raise your glass to 20% off everything in the Mercantile. Through Dec. 27, Tuesdays, 5-9pm Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile, 3235 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/366-5808. www.jacobysaustin.com
TUESDAY PAELLA NIGHT Visit Spain without a passport with seasonal paellas and $5 sangria. Tue., April 19 - Tue., Jan. 31, Cantine, 1100 S. Lamar #2115. www.cantineaustin.com
Wednesday 28
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE NYE Just because you work on Dec. 31 doesn't mean you have to miss the new year. Wed., Dec. 28, 8pm. Speakeasy, 412 Congress, 512/476-8017. www.speakeasyaustin.com
BOUG·Ē BURGERS & BOTTLES A special menu of fancy burgers paired with pours of big "B" wines. Wed., July 27 - Wed., Feb. 1, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $32. www.trioaustin.com
BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP Get an early taste of the upcoming beer-centric restaurant. Wed., Dec. 28-Fri., Dec. 30, 5-10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.caskandcoal.com
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
Thursday 29
BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP Get an early taste of the upcoming beer-centric restaurant. Wed., Dec. 28-Fri., Dec. 30, 5-10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.caskandcoal.com
BUBBLES & BUCKETS A split of Champagne, a side of compressed watermelon, and fried chicken. Thu., Aug. 4 - Thu., Feb. 2, 5-10pm. TRIO at the Four Seasons, 98 San Jacinto, 512/685-8300. $25. www.trioaustin.com
BURGERS, BOURBON & BEER Specials on all of the above. Thursdays Goodall's Kitchen, 1900 Rio Grande St., at the Hotel Ella, 512/628-4200. www.goodallskitchen.com
CENTRAL MARKET COOKING CLASSES Check out a full slate of classes covering everything from paella to pork. Daily Central Market North Cooking School, 4001 N. Lamar, 512/206-1014. www.centralmarket.com/cooking-school.aspx
SEASONAL SEAFOOD HAPPY HOUR Rotating specials celebrating what's in season in the Gulf. Deals on local wines and beers too. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Dai Due Butcher Shop & Supper Club, 2406 Manor Rd., 512/524-0688. www.daidue.com
STOMPIN' GROUNDS FARMERS' MARKET IN BUDA Thursdays. Buda YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Dr., Buda. Free. www.fb.com/stompin-grounds-farmers-market-1664217093835009
Friday 30
BREWER'S TABLE POP-UP Get an early taste of the upcoming beer-centric restaurant. Wed., Dec. 28-Fri., Dec. 30, 5-10pm Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.caskandcoal.com
Ongoing
AFTERNOON HIGH TEA Every Sunday afternoon, this Downtown cafe transforms into a Victorian tea room with plenty of brewed teas, dainty finger sandwiches, and delectable desserts. Hours by appointment. Sundays. Cafe Ruckus, 409 W. Second, 512/476-7825. $30. info@caferuckus.com, www.caferuckus.com
ALL-DAY HAPPY HOUR $9 selected saké carafes. Wednesdays, 11am-10pm. Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen, 1303 S. Congress, 512/444-8081. www.luckyrobotrestaurant.com
ALL-NIGHT HAPPY HOUR Tipsy Tuesday until 2am. Tue., Nov. 24 - Tue., March 1. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
BANGER'S BIG BAND BRUNCH Don't fear the Manmosa. Sundays, 11am-3pm. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. www.bangersaustin.com
BARTON CREEK FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BLUEBONNET FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. 2323 S. Lamar. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org
BOGGY CREEK FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com
CULINARY CRAWLS Explore Austin's culinary scene with your fellow foodies. Thursdays, 6-8:30pm. www.austindetours.com
CULT MOVIE NIGHT Projected on the wall for maximum viewing every Monday. Mon., Nov. 23 - Mon., Feb. 29. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com
ESPRESSO HAPPY HOUR Get your morning buzz on with free espresso shots. Tuesdays, 10-11am. Thunderbird Cafe and Tap Room, 1401 Koenig, 512/420-8660. Free. www.fb.com/thunderbirdkoenig
HOPE FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org
LONE STAR FARMERS' MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. Shops at the Galleria, Shops Parkway, off Highway 71, Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com
MOOJO'S SHAKE-IT-UP MONDAY! Get 30% off the Shake That Cookie! Mondays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
MOOJO'S SMUSH-IT WEDNESDAY! Get $1.00 off the superhero sandwich! Wednesdays. Moojo, 2322 Guadalupe, 269/873-6101. www.moojo.net
PRIMETIME HAPPY HOUR Late-night happy hour. Nightly, 7-10pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. www.whotelaustin.com
SFC DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-6700. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC EAST FARMERS' MARKET Tuesdays, 3pm-7pm. Corner of MLK & Miriam. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC FARMERS' MARKET AT THE TRIANGLE Wednesdays, 3-7pm. Triangle Park, 4700 N. Lamar, 512/452-1404. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS' MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org
SPRINGDALE FARM FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline
TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller
WEDNESDAY DINNER BUFFET Dinner features an array of food fairs, Russian comfort food, Ukrainian cuisine, Georgian cuisine, Central Asian cuisine, as well as the best traditional drinks like mors, kompot, and Russian tea included in the price. Wed., Nov. 18 - Wed., March 16. Russian House, 307 E. Fifth, 512/428-5442. $30. www.russianhouseofaustin.com
WHISKEY WEDNESDAYS Half-priced pours on select bottles of whiskeys. Wed., Nov. 25 - Wed., March 2. Roosevelt Room, 307 W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com