Free Stuff to Do at SXSW: Week Two

No badge, no wristband, no problem

By Tucker Whatley, Fri., March 17, 2017

Even if you didn't want or didn't manage to snag a badge or wristband this year, that doesn't mean you can't have fun during SXSW. After all, Hurricane South by Southwest will disrupt your normal routine no matter what, so why not try to wring some enjoyment out of it sans credentials?

Thankfully, there's quite a bit going on during South By that's free and open to the public. All you need to do is sign up on SXSW's website to have a free Guest Pass emailed to you, which you can then import into Google Wallet or Android Pay. You can also create a personal schedule and more with the official SXSW GO mobile app if you want to rob the Fest blind in the most organized way possible.

Your Guest Pass grants you access to a bevy of events ranging from outdoor concerts and screenings, and a job fair, to an exhibition of poster art. One thing it won't get you, however, is entry into SXSW Gaming. Starting this year, the gaming portion of the Festival will not be open to the general public, but will instead require a new gaming wristband or any other official SXSW access.

However you decide to spend the week, keep in mind that the parking situation Downtown is sure to reach Mad Max levels of chaos and despair, so avoid driving. Walking, biking, and busing are always good options, and the MetroRail line has a stop conveniently located right in front of the Convention Center. And remember, everything's more fun when it's free.

Austin by Austin

Through Sunday, March 19
austinchronicle.com/axa
The Austin Chronicle and Austin Independent Business Alliance have teamed up to get folks away from the crowded Downtown area and out to the various shopping districts around our town. Check out three different, walkable areas to help you get something a little more unique than a "Keep Austin Weird" T-shirt. Stores up and down the various strips will host bands, offer libations, and generally keep you in the SXSW mood without the crush of humanity.

Flatstock 59

Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18, 11am-6pm
Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4
www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/flatstock
The good folks at the American Poster Institute are once again putting some of the best poster art in the country on display, open to the public. Free live musical performances round out the viewing experience.

SXSW Marketplace

Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18
Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4
www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/sxsw-marketplace
If you need to take a break from posters, the SXSW Marketplace just next door has a wide variety of clothes, jewelry, and accessories for sale. You've gotta look your freshest for the Festival, right?

SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake

Thursday-Saturday, March 16-18
Vic Mathias Shores (aka Auditorium Shores)
www.sxsw.com/festivals/music/lady-bird-lake-stage
SXSW's biggest stage is free and open to the public (with a Guest Pass, of course). Ozomatli headlines on Thursday with a tribute to Prince (featuring Wyclef Jean among others) on Friday. Bitter Pills, Residente, and others fill out the lineup as they rock an audience of more than 50,000 attendees over the course of three days. Watch the weather!

A version of this article appeared in print on March 17, 2017 with the headline: No Badge Required

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

