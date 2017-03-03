Austin Music Awards Show Performers 1983-2016

1983: Angela Strehli & Band with special guest Stevie Ray Vaughan, Extreme Heat, Van Wilks Band, Chinanine, Concept

1984: LeRoi Brothers, Angela Strehli, Fabulous Thunderbirds, Big Boys, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble (unannounced)

1985: Supernatural Family Band with surprise guest Lonnie Mack, Van Wilks, Junior Franklin & the Golden Echoes, Lou Ann Barton

1986: Joe Ely with special guest Bobby Keys, Joe “King” Carrasco y los Coronas, True Believers with Roky Erickson, Eric Johnson, Lou Ann Barton & Angela Strehli with Paul Ray

1987: Zeitgeist, Ronnie Lane & Bobby Keys, Eric Johnson, Will & the Kill, Asleep at the Wheel, Jerry Jeff Walker & David Bromberg (unannounced)

1988: Joe Ely, Timbuk3, Killer Bees, Wagoneers, True Believers with Ronnie Lane & Richard Lloyd, Grey Ghost, Darden Smith

1989: Butch Hancock & the Sunspots with Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Two Nice Girls with Lucinda Williams, Timbuk3, Omar & the Howlers; Lou Ann Barton, Marcia Ball & Angela Strehli with Doug Sahm & the Westside Horns

1990: Townes Van Zandt, Nanci Griffith, James McMurtry, Poi Dog Pondering, Daniel Johnston; An Austin Hoot featuring David Halley, Michael Hall, Kris McKay, and Alejandro Escovedo

1991: Arc Angels, Texas Tornados, Dangerous Toys, E.R. Shorts

1992: Musical director John Mills: 1) Laurie Freelove, Bad Livers, Tish Hinojosa, Monte Warden, Kelly Willis; 2) T.D. Bell & Erbie Bowser, Marcia Ball, Angela Strehli, W.C. Clark; 3) Ruben Ramos, Lou Ann Barton & Paul Ray; 4) Joe Ely, Lucinda Williams, Michael E. Johnson backed by Kyle Brock & Tommy Taylor; 5) Eric Johnson surprise finale

1993: P, Soulhat, Jo Carol Pierce with Loose Diamonds & Michael Hall, Alejandro Escovedo, David Rodriguez, Michele Solberg, Grey Ghost Orchestra with Danny Barnes, Mark Rubin, and Steve James; Roky Erickson with Will Sexton, Mike Buck, Speedy Sparks, John X Reed

1994: Doug Sahm & the Sons of Sahm, Don Walser’s Pure Texas Band, Los Pinkys y Isidro Samilpa, True Believers, Pariah, Junior Brown & Tanya Rae, Jimmy LaFave, Kerry Awn, Little Sister & Ugly Americans; Angela Strehli’s Blues Revue with Roky Erickson, Lou Ann Barton, W.C. Clark

1995: Kathy McCarty & Daniel Johnston, Ed Hall, Sincola, Storyville, Charlie Sexton Sextet, Toni Price, Robert Earl Keen, Mary Cutrufello, Martin Banks, Hamell on Trial, Flaco Jiménez with Radney Foster

1996: Sixteen Deluxe, Gerry Van King, Ian Moore Band, Asylum Street Spankers, Miss Lavelle White, Don Walser’s Pure Texas Band with Wayne “The Train” Hancock; Too Many Girls: Kris McKay, Kelly Willis, Abra Moore, Sara Hickman, Kirstin DeWitt, Barbara K

1997: Texas Tornados with Roy Head, 8½ Souvenirs, Sexton Brothers Sextet, Lou Ann Barton & Jimmie Vaughan; Townes Van Zandt tribute: Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Mickey White, Brad Fordham, Champ Hood, Kimmie Rhodes, Joe Ely, J.T. Van Zandt, Will Sexton

1998: The Gourds & Damnations, Asleep at the Wheel with Leon Rausch, Derailers, MC Overlord & Hot Buttered Rhythm, Malachi; Too Many Girls II: Trish Murphy, Kacy Crowley, Ana Egge with Jon Dee Graham

1999: Reckless Kelly with Joe Ely, Meg Hentges, Davíd Garza, Kinky Friedman, the Resentments; Country Kicks: Monte Warden with Kelly Willis, Bruce & Charlie Robison, Shawn Colvin

2000: Bob Schneider, Kelly Willis, Terri Hendrix & Ray Wylie Hubbard, Shawn Sahm & Friends, Texas Trumpets; Sterling Morrison tribute: John Cale, Alejandro Escovedo, Tosca String Quartet

2001: Lucinda Williams & Band, the Gourds, Slaid Cleaves, James Cotton with Jimmie Vaughan & Lou Ann Barton, Vallejo with MC Overlord; Austin in the Eighties: Steve Collier, Randy Franklin, Kim Longacre, Cindy Toth, Alejandro Escovedo, Jon Dee Graham, Michael Hall, Kathy McCarty

2002: Spoon, Snobs, Sixpence None the Richer, Asleep at the Wheel with Johnny Gimble & Jimmie Vaughan; Champ Hood tribute: Warren Hood & the South Austin Jug Band, Toni Price, Lyle Lovett; Supergirls: Terri Lord, Gretchen Phillips, Darcee Douglas, Patrice Pike, Nancy Scott, Dotty Farrell, Kris Patterson

2003: Ruthie Foster, Chip Taylor & Carrie Rodriguez; Redneck Rock: Steven Fromholz, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Rusty Wier, Ray Benson, Bob Livingston, Billy Joe Shaver; Hole in the Wall Gang: Paul Minor, Jane Bond, Beaver Nelson, Troy Campbell, Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Tony Scalzo & Miles Zuniga, Darin Murphy, Ted Roddy, Andrew Duplantis, Matt Hubbard, Barbara K

2004: Los Lonely Boys, Chip Taylor & Carrie Rodriguez, Greencards & Cluan, Tia Carrera; Class of ’78: Ty Gavin, Stephen Marsh, Larry Seaman & Randy Franklin, Terri Lord, Jesse Sublett & Jon Dee Graham, Randy “Biscuit” Turner

2005: Daniel Johnston, John Cale & Alejandro Escovedo, the Crickets with Nanci Griffith, Pinetop Perkins; Hardcore Country All-Stars: Alvin Crow, Pete Mitchell, Neil Flanz, Jason Crow, Danny Young, Jon Kemppainen, Earl Poole Ball, Del Puschert, Ariel Abshire, Patricia Vonne

2006: Kris Kristofferson & Jessi Colter, Roky Erickson & the Explosives with Powell St. John, Jon Dee Graham & Eliza Gilkyson & Ray Wylie Hubbard with special 6-year-old guest William Harries Graham; Red River Revue: Black Joe Lewis, Walter Daniels & Chili Cold Blood; Guitars a Go-Go: 3 Balls of Fire with George Tomsco, Jerry Cole & the Boom Chica Boom girls

2007: Ian McLagan & the Bump Band with special guest Pete Townshend (unannounced), Barbara Kooyman with Carrie Rodriguez & Michelle Shocked, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel, Shawn Sahm & the Tex-Mex Experience with Texas Tornados & Sam the Sham; Clifford Antone tribute: Jimmie Vaughan, Derek O’Brien, Gary Clark Jr., James Cotton

2008: Gary Clark Jr., the Judy’s, Roky Erickson & Okkervil River, Roy & Sundance Head with the Westside Horns; Walter Hyatt tribute: Lyle Lovett, David Ball, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Colin Gilmore, Warren Hood, Taylor Hyatt, the Belleville Outfit, Audrey Ball

2009: The Dicks with David Yow, Roky Erickson & the Black Angels, Bob Schneider & the Fireants, SDQ2 with Shawn Sahm, Augie Meyers, Alejandro Escovedo; Trio: Suzanna Choffel, Ruthie Foster, Carolyn Wonderland

2010: Mother Falcon, Sarah Jarosz, Will Sexton & Sahara Smith, the Explosives with Moby Grape’s Peter Lewis and CCR’s Stu Cook; the Texas Sheiks: Geoff Muldaur, Jim Kweskin, Bruce Hughes, Cindy Cashdollar, Johnny Nicholas; Soul Jam: Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Blues Boy Hubbard, Johnny Hernandez, Raul Malo

2011: Meat Puppets & Roky Erickson, Bubble Puppy, Bright Light Social Hour, Mother Falcon, Sahara Smith & Will Sexton, Wagoneers with Joe Ely

2012: Quiet Company, Sixteen Deluxe, Joe “King” Carrasco & the Crowns with Jon Dee Graham, Shawn Sahm, Mariachi Relámpago, Ben Marines, Shorty Ortiz; Ruthie Foster & Carolyn Wonderland with special guest Patty Griffin; Christopher Cross with Mother Falcon and Peter Bay; Alejandro Escovedo & Guests: Amy Cook, Rosie Flores, Dan Dyer, Garland Jeffreys, Kid Congo Powers, Joe Ely, Bruce Springsteen

2013: The Trishas with Raul Malo, Ben Kweller, Bill Carter & the Blame, Brownout, Gary Clark Jr. (unannounced); Brent Grulke tribute: Alejandro Escovedo, Robyn Hitchcock, Scott McCaughey, Susan Cowsill, Britt Daniel, Wild Seeds

2014: Lucinda Williams, Francis Prève, Minor Mishap Marching Band, Church on Monday with Ray Benson, Alejandro Escovedo with Cheetah Chrome, James Williamson, Clem Burke, and Bobby Daniel; Texas Tornados with Jimmie Vaughan, Lou Ann Barton, Derek O’Brien; Youngbloods Choir: William Harries Graham, David Z, Marlon Sexton, Lily & Io Hickman, Finley Sexton with Jon Dee Graham, Will & Charlie Sexton, Sara Hickman

2015: Billy Joe Shaver; Viva la Diva: Gina Chavez, Nina Diaz, Tameca Jones, Sunny Sweeney, Carson McHone, Jazz Mills, Dana Falconberry; Austin High Revisited: Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees, Shakey Graves, Phranchyze, Suzanna Choffel, Elias Haslanger, Warren Hood; Ian McLagan tribute: Alejandro Escovedo, Patty Griffin, Bump Band, special guest Steven Van Zandt

2016: Freaks and Geeks: Peter Stopschinski & Jenavieve Varga, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Mother Falcon; Blazing Bows: Warren Hood, Carrie Rodriguez, Emily Gimble, Alvin Crow, Jason Roberts, Erik Hokkanen; SIMS Celebration: Emcee Renée Zellweger, Doyle Bramhall II, Charlie Sexton & Britt Daniel, Jeremy Nail, the Happen-Ins; Antone’s/Paul Ray tribute: Jimmie Vaughan, C.J. Chenier, Barbara Lynn, Lou Ann Barton, special guest Robert Plant