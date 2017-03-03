Austin Music Awards Hall of Fame Inductees 1983-2016

A complete list for the first time anywhere!



Bill Anderson (04)* ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead (11) Clifford Antone (86) Arc Angels (10) Asleep at the Wheel (06) Bad Livers (08) Marcia Ball (89) Martin Banks (95) Stephen Barber (05) Spot Barnett (08) Lou Ann Barton (92) Roscoe Beck (01) T.D. Bell & Erbie Bowser (95) Bells of Joy (97) Ray Benson (95) Ponty Bone (10) Doyle Bramhall (98) Sarah Brown (10) Stephen Bruton (03) Bubble Puppy (11) Butthole Surfers (06) Sarah Elizabeth Campbell (16) Ray Campi (84) Joe "King" Carrasco (85) (03) Joe "King" Carrasco & the Original Crowns (12) Bill Carter & Ruth Ellsworth Carter (13) Cindy Cashdollar (12) W.C. Clark (90) King Coffey (01) Ornette Coleman (84) Albert Collins (88) Shawn Colvin (98) Conjunto Los Pinkys (15) James Cotton (16) The Crickets (05) Christopher Cross (12) Alvin Crow (89) Nick Curran (14) Dangerous Toys (16) Dan Del Santo (02) DJ Casanova (07) DJ Mel (14) The Dicks (09) Ernie Durawa (04) Lavada "Dr. Hepcat" Durst (93) Kent Omar Dykes (86) Joe Ely (83) Roky Erickson (83) Alejandro Escovedo (97) Explosions in the Sky (15) Fabulous Thunderbirds (83) Fastball (14) Keith Ferguson (98) Fireballs (06) Flatlanders (16) Rosie Flores (08) Blaze Foley (15) Denny Freeman (10) Kinky Friedman (94) (06) Steven Fromholz (03) Glenn Fukunaga (13) David Garza (10) Geezinslaws (06) Eliza Gilkyson (03) Jimmie Dale Gilmore (89) Johnny Gimble (04) Gourds (14) Jon Dee Graham (00) Greezy Wheels (13) Grey Ghost (88) Patty Griffin (12) Nanci Griffith (95) Grupo Fantasma (12) Butch Hancock (83) Tom & Charlene Hancock (00) Hosea Hargrove (09) Gibby Haynes (95) Roy Head (08) Nash Hernandez (00) Carolyn Hester (00) Sara Hickman (00) Hickoids (14) Buddy Holly (84) Champ Hood (96) Lightnin' Hopkins (84) Blues Boy Hubbard (07) Ray Wylie Hubbard (06) "Blind" Lemon Jefferson (04) Flaco Jiménez (94) Eric Johnson (83) Daniel Johnston (98) Davy Jones (16) Janis Joplin (84) Robert Earl Keen (98) Tim Kerr (97) Killer Bees (06) Freddie King (85) Freddie "Steady" Krc (05) Chris Layton (97) Leadbelly (04) Paul Leary (02) LeRoi Brothers (14) Mance Lipscomb (84) Terri Lord (04) Lyle Lovett (93) Tina Marsh (00) MC Overlord (11) Delbert McClinton (83) Ian McLagan (04) Jason McMaster (98) James McMurtry (07) Augie Meyers (02) Ernie Mae Miller (07) Paul Minor (02) Gurf Morlix (04) Hector Muñoz (04) Bill Neely (84) Willie Nelson (83) Gary P. Nunn (01) Derek O'Brien (93) Okkervil River (11) Roy Orbison (84) Tary Owens (01) Pariah (09) Pinetop Perkins (08) Gretchen Phillips (01) Patrice Pike (07) James Polk (00) Maryann Price (02) Charlie Prichard (04) Gary Primich (08) Gene Ramey (85) Ruben Ramos (96) Shirley Ratisseau (13) Paul Ray (95) Paul Ray & the Cobras (07) John X Reed (05) The Reivers (13) Bruce Robison (10) Ted Roddy (00) Doug Sahm (83) Scratch Acid (07) Charlie Sexton (86) Tommy Shannon (96) Billy Joe Shaver (03) Sixteen Deluxe (12) Skunks (08) Soulhat (06) Speedy Sparks (00) Spoon (06) Angela Strehli (94) Jesse Taylor (06) Brannen Temple (10) 13th Floor Elevators (05) Kenneth Threadgill (84) Timbuk 3 (03) Tortilla Factory (11) Mambo John Treanor (02) True Believers (09) Sonny Trujillo (13) Ernest Tubb (97) Uncle John Turner (08) Randy "Biscuit" Turner (85) Kathy Valentine (14) Townes Van Zandt (97) Jimmie Vaughan (91) Stevie Ray Vaughan (83) Redd Volkaert (15) Wagoneers (11) Jerry Jeff Walker (87) T-Bone Walker (88) Don Walser (96) Watchtower (13) Dale Watson (05) Lavelle White (96) Rusty Wier (01) Van Wilks (83) Lucinda Williams (07) Kelly Willis (09) Bob Wills (84) Johnny Winter (85) Margaret Wright (15) Danny Roy Young (09) * indicates year inducted

