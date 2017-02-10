Pet Issue Giveaway

Devoted readers already know Hank, our publisher Nick Barbaro's dog who's also our official mascot and constant companion at the office. Hank's been on our cover; our annual SXSW day party, the Hair of the 3-Legged Dog Party, is named after him; he has his own sigil and social media following on Facebook (@hankthechrondog) and Instagram (@tripawhank). And if you've been keeping an eye on our staff box in print every week, you know just how many jobs Hank has held down during his tenure at the Chronicle.

But Hank isn't our only resident pet: Turtle Smiley has lived in our atrium for more than 15 years. (She also gets along great with Hank; check out our photo gallery of Chronicle staff pets at austinchronicle.com/photos for proof.) We wanted to give Smiley a shout-out in print, too, so we've hidden a picture of her in the issue. Find Smiley and email contests@austinchronicle.com with her location to enter a contest for prizes including a paddle pass to Rowing Dock and a pair of tickets to Radical Reels film fest.