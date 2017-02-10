Features

BarkHappy App Connects Pups for Playtime

It’s a dog meet dog world

By Tucker Whatley, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017

BarkHappy App Connects Pups for Playtime

BarkHappy App Connects Pups for Playtime

Our digital age makes many human social activities more convenient than ever before. Accepting invitations to parties, sending messages to friends, and finding a potential date requires a mere click, swipe, or keystroke. But up until recently, we humans have been hogging the power of this technology all to ourselves.

Ninis Samuel thought it was about time someone let man's best friend in on the social media craze. He created an app specifically for dogs and their owners called BarkHappy, launching it in Austin as a start-up in January 2015. The idea for the service came from problems Samuel ran into trying to go places with his dog Kerbey.

"What I realized as a dog owner is that it's so hard to find dog-friendly places," Samuel said. "There were really no good websites or apps out there that were giving the right kind of information that I needed."

Samuel set about fixing this problem by letting BarkHappy users add dog-friendly locations to an interactive map, as well as the canine-specific amenities these places provide, such as patios, water bowls, and treats. The map is constantly updated with fresh locations and tips by diligent dog lovers.

The app features profiles for dog and owner, allowing for information such as the dog's preferred type of playmate and times available to play to be displayed. Users send "wags" to other dogs (think Facebook-style pokes), find and message dogs to meet up with in the area, and even create special dog play events. For Brooke, a BarkHappy user who sent a wag to Chronicle mascot Hank, it's this social aspect of the app that her 4-year-old mixed breed, Riggs, has enjoyed the most.

"It's nice to network with like-minded dog people," Brooke said. "But more importantly, Riggs has found some real buddies through the app. When you find a dog who meshes well and tires your active dog out, it's priceless."

Samuel, a UT grad, decided to launch BarkHappy in Austin because of the city's outdoor lifestyle and reputation for being dog-friendly and tech-forward.

"The people of Austin are super welcoming," Samuel said. "They're really great when it comes to new technology, great at supporting new start-ups and giving feedback, and there's a culture here that welcomes this sort of thing."

A few months after the test version's launch in Austin, the service expanded to Seattle and Portland, and in June of 2016, the app became available nationwide. BarkHappy now boasts over 60,000 users and listings for over 27,000 dog-friendly places and businesses.

BarkHappy continues to grow thanks to frequent charity events geared toward humans and dogs as a pair, such as bar crawls and fitness classes. These events raise money to benefit local animal shelters as well as promote the BarkHappy brand to potential new users. Twenty-two of these events took place across the country in January alone.

For Samuel and the BarkHappy team, their current plan is to continue to increase their install base and the scope of their charity events, as well as to keep fine-tuning the app and its reach. If they play their cards right, they may be able to throw the rest of the world a bone.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 10, 2017 with the headline: It's a Dog Meet Dog World
READ MORE
More by Tucker Whatley
Rooster Teeth Launches Video Game Publishing Division
Rooster Teeth Games Announced
Battlesloths 2025 announced for release in spring of this year

Jan. 30, 2017

Self-Defense in the Trump Era
Self-Defense in the Trump Era
Targeted groups take safety into their own hands

Jan. 7, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pets Issue, Ninis Samuel, BarkHappy, dog dates

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Joe Ely 70th Birthday
Paramount Theatre
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride at Blue Starlite Drive-In at Austin Studios
Petco Foundation Discover Love Adoption Event
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP