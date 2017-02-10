Austin's Most Eligible Dogs
Still single? Make a rescue pup your life partner.
Photos by Devaki Knowles, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017
Dreading another Valentine's Day spent single? Maybe you've been looking for love in all the wrong places. We're firm believers that there's a soul mate out there for everybody, and that soul mate is four-legged and furry. So, for our first-ever Pet Issue, we're putting on our matchmaker hat and teaming up with local animal rescue groups to profile some of Austin's most adorable adoptable dogs.
Note: Most of the businesses featured in our photo shoot made a special exception for our four-legged friends and do not normally allow dogs on their premises; Crux Climbing Center does welcome well-behaved dogs.