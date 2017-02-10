Austin's Most Eligible Dogs

Dreading another Valentine's Day spent single? Maybe you've been looking for love in all the wrong places. We're firm believers that there's a soul mate out there for everybody, and that soul mate is four-legged and furry. So, for our first-ever Pet Issue, we're putting on our matchmaker hat and teaming up with local animal rescue groups to profile some of Austin's most adorable adoptable dogs.

Note: Most of the businesses featured in our photo shoot made a special exception for our four-legged friends and do not normally allow dogs on their premises; Crux Climbing Center does welcome well-behaved dogs.

Jayla

Waco

Mishko

Rex

Bella and Charlie

Rupert