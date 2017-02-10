Features

Austin's Most Eligible Dogs

Still single? Make a rescue pup your life partner.

Photos by Devaki Knowles, Fri., Feb. 10, 2017


Dreading another Valentine's Day spent single? Maybe you've been looking for love in all the wrong places. We're firm believers that there's a soul mate out there for everybody, and that soul mate is four-legged and furry. So, for our first-ever Pet Issue, we're putting on our matchmaker hat and teaming up with local animal rescue groups to profile some of Austin's most adorable adoptable dogs.

Note: Most of the businesses featured in our photo shoot made a special exception for our four-legged friends and do not normally allow dogs on their premises; Crux Climbing Center does welcome well-behaved dogs.

Jayla


Brunch is a great first date option. Enjoying a sunny spot and a cool cocktail, Austin Dog Rescue foster Jayla gets the weekend off to a stylish start at Sawyer & Co.

Waco


Is it love or bouldering-adrenaline that's got your heart racing? Ten-year-old Waco, from Greyhound Pets of America-CenTex, combines both on a sporty date at Crux Climbing Center.

Mishko


Austin Pets Alive! rescue Mishko thinks fetch is overrated; role-playing games at Dragon's Lair are more Mishko's speed. +2 charisma!

Rex


Four legs can two-step, too: Great Dane Rex, of PAWS of Austin, gets his honky-tonk on at the Broken Spoke.

Bella and Charlie


What more perfect activity for Austin Animal Center's pint-sized puppers Bella and Charlie than an afternoon at Peter Pan Mini-Golf?

Rupert


Pug Rescue of Austin foster Rupert is nailing "sit" and "stay" – crucial first steps to an epic Netflix binge. All he needs now is somebody to cuddle up with.

