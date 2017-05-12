Queerbomb, our alt Pride, is just three weeks away. Contracts have been signed; permits have been pulled. But there's just one small problem: QB is short on funds. Approximately $10,000 short. And they're asking (hoping) that the community will step up and put their dollars where their devotion is. Joya Cooper, a six-year QB volunteer and their new outreach coordinator, tells the Chronicle the new team is "good, supportive," and working hard to make sure this year's event addresses the issues brought to social media last year. While 2017 Queerbomb will definitely happen, 2018's could depend on how much fundraising the organizers will need to do after June 3 – to pay off the debt. "I joined Queerbomb because I was a hermit," Cooper says to the importance of continuing the event – especially in today's political climate. "It's the one place I feel comfortable and never judged." To donate what you can, visit their Facebook page: www.fb.com/qbatx, and look for the Generosity.com link. If your org would like to table at this year's Queerbomb (June 3), email Cooper at: queerbomb.outreach@mail.com.

GAYDAR

Viqueen, the Bad Signs Putting the grr back in grrrl bands. Rocking out all night. Thu., May 11, 7pm-12mid. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe.

With Liberty and Justice for All Film Series Presents: Two Spirits Bring a picnic and settle in for a rooftop sunset and movie with the Contemporary's QTPOC film series. This week: Two Spirits, a doc on Native American culture's gender identity beliefs. Thu., May 11, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

B.A.R Fest 7 With Mama Duke Catch Austin MC Mama Duke onstage for this year's B.A.R Fest. Thu., May 11, 9pm. Bat Bar, 218 E. Sixth.

Die Felicia Presents Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! Movie and the music. Scream queen extraordinaires pay tribute to Faster, Pussycat and rockabilly rulers the Cramps. Plus, trivia and a "Show Us How You Go-Go" competition. Thu., May 11, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. www.fb.com/diefelicia.

L&B Second Friday Ladies Night We've got a hundred million reasons to stay with L&B on a Friday night. Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

Borrisokane, Shmu, Ramesh, Young Tongue, Honey Son A benefit show for American Gateways (a local nonprofit offering immigration legal services at no or low cost, education, and advocacy). Brought to y'all by the Nothing Song. Fri., May 12, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation (includes raffle ticket).

Hail Yasss!: Blue Queens (A Drag Tribute to Lana Del Rey) Get yer red dress on Friday night for a sadcore Lana Del Rey serenade. PPP's got the usual queens rockin' blue jeans and special guests. DJ Daddie Dearest sets the summertime sadness. Fri., May 12, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Unlearning Circle: Having the Conversation Spend the morning exploring why "anti-racist conversations about race and racism are challenging to start and sustain with our largely white families, friend groups, and workplaces." Sat., May 13, 10am-noon. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf.

Homo Photo Club: Is Everyone OK But Me? Catch the latest works from Homo Photo Club! Features film photography by Deb Norris, Gretchen Phillips, and Beth Schindler. (Opening reception.) Sat., May 13, 6-9pm. Prizer Gallery, 2023 E. Cesar Chavez. www.prizerartsandletters.org.

Mommie Dearest Brunch Rebecca Havemeyer returns as hostess for the annual Mommie Dearest screening and roast. It's gonna get loud and rowdy and filled with wire hangers. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Meals on Wheels and More. Sun., May 14, 12:15pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth, 512/861-7020. $12. www.fb.com/Outspoken-Enterprises-1322856067794399.

Lesbian Wedding: Mother May I? Queer alt Mother's Day. Dancing, sunbathing, and cake, cake, cake, cake. Entertainments include Lizzy Caroloke karaoke, DJs Jenny Hoyston, DJane Honda, GirlFriend (and more), plus a performance by Adrienne Anemone. Sun., May 14, 3-10pm. The Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. Free.

Julia Mickenberg Reading & Signing American Girls in Red Russia All around scholarly badass and author, Dr. Julia Mickenberg shares an excerpt of her latest biography on "Soviet Russia's significance for liberated, socially conscious American New Women in the first half of the 20th century." Tue., May 16, 6-7:45pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. www.ebookwoman.com.

UT’s Lavender Graduation and Celebration Celebrate the achievements of UT's graduating LGBTQ students. All are welcome. Keynote by Thomas Lopez of the International Indigenous Youth Council, and rad performances. Email for details. #longhornlavgrad. Wed., May 17, 4-8pm. UT Student Activity Center Auditorium, 2201 Speedway. Free. gsc@austin.utexas.edu, www.utgsc.org.

Contour Class With Louisianna Purchase Drag royalty Louisianna Purchase leads a Face 101 – blending, highlighting, and contouring. Bring yer own makeup or pre-order a palette. Complimentary cocktails via Dripping Springs Vodka & Gin. Call to reserve yer spot. Wed., May 17, 7-9pm. Coco Coquette, 2109 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/344-9173. $30-58. www.coco-coquette.com.

Smear Mag Wet Hot American Grad Party and Dude Fronts Tour Kickoff Celebrate graduations, celebrate tour kickoffs, celebrate rad vendors. Wed., May 17, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3 for 21+; $5 for 18+.

Crossing Over: Stories of Immigration and Identity Bring a picnic and settle in for a rooftop sunset and movie with the Contemporary's QTPOC With Liberty and Justice for All film series. This week: Crossing Over: Stories of Immigration and Identity, a doc on immigrant transwomen seeking political asylum in the U.S. Thu., May 18, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

She’s Filled With Secrets: A Twin Peaks Party A Twin Peaks kinda party inspired by third-season anticipation. Cover songs, Log Lady monologues, donuts, Lynchian inspired drinks, and merch! Costumes encouraged. Thu., May 18, 8:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.