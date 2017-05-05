Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Ernest Borgnine's marriage to Ethel Merman lasted 32 days.

The U.S. Air Force definition of an astronaut is anyone who has flown more than 50 miles above mean sea level – about the line between the mesosphere and the thermosphere.

In 1858, two years before publishing his landmark third edition of Leaves of Grass, the American poet Walt Whitman wrote a series of newspaper columns under the pseudonym Mose Velsor, on the subject of "Manly Health and Training."

Hyacinth macaws can crack a coconut shell.

Hendrick Hamel, a 17th century bookkeeper for the Dutch East India Company, was the first person to use the spelling "Korea." He and his crewmates shipwrecked there and were not allowed to leave the country, but those who survived eventually escaped to Japan after being held there for 13 years.