Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., May 5, 2017

Ernest Borgnine's marriage to Ethel Merman lasted 32 days.

The U.S. Air Force definition of an astronaut is anyone who has flown more than 50 miles above mean sea level – about the line between the mesosphere and the thermosphere.

In 1858, two years before publishing his landmark third edition of Leaves of Grass, the American poet Walt Whitman wrote a series of newspaper columns under the pseudonym Mose Velsor, on the subject of "Manly Health and Training."

Hyacinth macaws can crack a coconut shell.

Hendrick Hamel, a 17th century bookkeeper for the Dutch East India Company, was the first person to use the spelling "Korea." He and his crewmates shipwrecked there and were not allowed to leave the country, but those who survived eventually escaped to Japan after being held there for 13 years.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sir Richard Bishop
Hotel Vegas
All That Heaven Allows
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
Round Rock Express
at Dell Diamond
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP