Tonight, the Contemporary Austin kicks off a QTPOC film series for the month of May. Coinciding with Jim Hodges' rooftop sculpture With Liberty and Justice for All (A Work in Progress), the four films were selected to "draw attention to the interconnected nature of race, class, gender, and overlapping systems of discrimination," explains Andrea Mellard, the museum's director of public programs and community engagement. Curating the show was a collaborative process between Hodges (a gay artist whose work has been strongly influenced by the 1980s AIDS epidemic), museum staff, filmmaker PJ Raval, and AFS programmer Chale Nafus. Working in tandem with local queer and POC organizations, different "community partners" will attend each screening to introduce the week's film and lead post-screening discussions. OUTsider Fest, allgo, JOLT, and the Kind Clinic are just some of the nonprofits working with the series. Taking place on the roof, Mellard says sunset picnics and mingling is encouraged. A sliding scale keeps the films accessible, and all proceeds will go toward the museum's Education Fund. "This work of art can start a conversation – I look forward to hearing from the public about it, the films, and the themes connecting them."

GAYDAR

With Liberty and Justice for All Film Series Presents: Naz & Maalik The Contemporary rooftop hosts a film series exploring QTPOC themes every Thursday in May. Bring a picnic (or cash) and catch the rooftop sunset followed by a movie. This week: Naz & Maalik, a story of two closeted Muslim teens struggling to come clean about their sexuality. Thu., May 4, 7:30-10:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

Silent Disco Quiet Clubbing Party Three live DJs spinning Top 40, Eighties/Nineties throwbacks, hip-hop, and reggae just for you. With your headphones on you're just dancing on yer own. Thu., May 4, 10pm-2am. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. $5-20. www.quietevents.com.

Alex Napping LP Release w/ Lomelda, Caroline Says, Ama Celebrate the release of Mise en Place – the new record from Alex Napping. They've got friends, too: Caroline Says, DJ Mary Magdalena, Ama, and Lomelda. Fri., May 5, 8pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5 suggested donation.

Highland Underground Fetish Friday Take it to the basement for a night of kink, fetishes, and dirty-minded queers. Leave yer judgment at home. First Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.highlandlounge.com.

LGBT Coalition on Aging General Meeting The LGBT Coalition on Aging is here to improve conditions for the "aging LGBT[Q] community" through advocacy, education, and services. See what they're up to. Sat., May 6, 10am-noon. Leadership Austin, 1609 Shoal Creek Blvd. #202. www.lgbtcoa.org.

SoCo Women’s Chorus 5th Anniversary Concert Get yer grrrl power on and celebrate a half-decade of singing songs with SoCo Women's Chorus. Sat., May 6, 7:30pm; Sun., May 7, 3pm. Stateside at the Paramount, 719 Congress. $20. www.socowomenschorus.org.

Austin Gears Present: Gear Night A safe night to give in. Indulge in what makes you feel good, and as Lady M says: Express yourself. Sat., May 6, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

The Big Gay BBQ Forget brunch, therepubliq and DJs Protege and KAHLU wanna ring in that summer season with a big ol' barbecue buffet. Sun., May 7, 11am-3pm. Ray Benson's Rattle Inn, 610 Nueces. $25 in advance, $30 door, $5 entry only. www.therepubliq.com.

Bear Beer Bust Iron Bear's beer bust brings all the boys to the bar. Sundays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. www.theironbear.com.

Common Velvet, Alex Rose, Ellis Redon A warm night of dream-pop indie-folk tunes with at least one queer crooner. Sun., May 7, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Retina: A Party Nymble Digitz brings back a Sunday night dance party for those bass-craving queermos. DJs Saltz, AnjlKller, and Bitchtopher bring "eclectic styles and diverse repertoires." Sun., May 7, 10pm. Plush, 617 Red River. www.fb.com/nymble.digitz.

AGLCC Toastmasters Overcome yer fear of public speaking with this quirky queer group. Second and fourth Mondays, 6-8pm. 812 San Antonio St. www.aglcc.org/toastmasters.

Allison Weiss in Austin Queer indie-pop crooner Allison Weiss brings her band to town for some heart-melting music. Mon., May 8, 7pm. Barracuda, 611 E. Seventh. $13. www.allisonw.com.

Queerdalini! Get yer queer OM on with this weekly yoga class! Designed for all queers, genders, sizes, and levels. Mondays, 7:15pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $10-15.

Them//They For them, theys, boiz, grrrls, lovers, lusters, and everyone in between: a weekly dirty queer dance party with DJ GirlFriend. Wednesdays, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/girlfriendatx.

ATX DSA Queer Coalition General Meeting Join your local queer socialists for a monthly meeting. On the heels of SB 4, discuss how to help detained undocumented LGBTQ folx. Thu., May 11, 7:30-9pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First, 512/448-4225. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

With Liberty and Justice for All Film Series Presents: Two Spirits Bring a picnic and settle in for a rooftop sunset and movie with the Contemporary's QTPOC film series. May 11: Two Spirits, a doc on Native American culture's gender identity beliefs. Thu., May 11, 7:30pm. The Contemporary Austin, 700 Congress. $5-10 suggested donation. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

ArtErotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. All proceeds go to aiding Austin's HIV+ communities. Sat., May 20. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.

Texas equality March for unity and Pride Queer Rights ATX and Austin Pride unite to throw the sister rally to D.C.'s Equality March. Sun., June 11, noon-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress.