Columns

Oops!

Fri., April 28, 2017

Last week's News feature "As Austin Grows, So Does the Risk of Flood" contained a computing error that resulted in a data point for the cost of draining systems being reported incorrectly by a few hundred million. The story originally said the cost of city draining systems would be just under $1 million (between $700,000 and $800,000, to be precise). In fact, that cost is actually set at between $700 million and $800 million. The Chronicle regrets the error and will re-engage in a training session to better identify where commas are placed in numbers.

