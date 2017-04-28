Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

It is estimated that a two-second distraction while driving, such as one caused by using a phone, increases the risk of a collision by 20 times.

According to some Chinese etymologists, there is no word for right-handedness in Mandarin since it's normal and encouraged. However, there is a word or two for left-handedness, since it's rare and indicates intelligence.

The poison delivery system at the Jonestown Massacre on Nov. 18, 1978 was not Kool-Aid, but a discount knockoff brand called Flavor Aid.

The song "In the Year 2525" by the group Zager and Evans was recorded in a studio in a cow pasture in Odessa, Texas, with some members of the Odessa Symphony. It was the group's only No. 1 hit, and after that they never had another single on U.S. charts.

What do Howard Stern and Sheryl Crow have in common? They both sang "The Diarrhea Song" to their children when they were growing up.