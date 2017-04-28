Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 28, 2017

It is estimated that a two-second distraction while driving, such as one caused by using a phone, increases the risk of a collision by 20 times.

According to some Chinese etymologists, there is no word for right-handedness in Mandarin since it's normal and encouraged. However, there is a word or two for left-handedness, since it's rare and indicates intelligence.

The poison delivery system at the Jonestown Massacre on Nov. 18, 1978 was not Kool-Aid, but a discount knockoff brand called Flavor Aid.

The song "In the Year 2525" by the group Zager and Evans was recorded in a studio in a cow pasture in Odessa, Texas, with some members of the Odessa Symphony. It was the group's only No. 1 hit, and after that they never had another single on U.S. charts.

What do Howard Stern and Sheryl Crow have in common? They both sang "The Diarrhea Song" to their children when they were growing up.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
