LGBTQ history isn't learned in school. If you're reading Gay Place you already know this. We learn our past through films like Paris Is Burning. We visit bars in Manhattan where our history is ingrained in the walls and sidewalk and bar stools. We share coming-out reading lists like middle school notes. Louisa Spaventa, an adjunct professor of English at Austin Community College, created her Queer Writings honors class to address the disparity of LGBTQ teachings in mainstream education. Now, for the second year, Spaventa brings back her Night of Queer Performance on Tuesday. Featuring an array of Austin's most talented QTs (including Foxxy Blue Orchid, Drew Riley, Nikki DaVaughn, and more), the evening is intended to introduce ACC's students, faculty, staff, and the general public to a "variety of queer voices, art, and bodies." As an outspoken queer activist, Spaventa tells the Chronicle she curates this show to foster education, support, and celebration for the queer community. "We deserve it, and we need it now more than ever. I'm on a mission to queer ACC and promote allyship outside of and within the queer community (especially in regards to trans* and gender nonconforming folks)." See below for details.

GAYDAR

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Thu., April 27, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. www.fb.com/qbatx.

HavenCon 3 The third annual HavenCon – Texas' LGBTQxyz Geek and Gaming Convention – returns with Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Claudia Christian (Babylon 5). Three days of epic queer nerdiness! Fri.–Sun., April 28–30. DoubleTree by Hilton, 6505 N. I-35. $25-55. www.havencontx.com.

#Resist Texas HHSC Assault On LGBTQIA Youth Texas' Health & Human Services Commission removed inclusive language for LGBTQ youth from their children's mental health grant proposal. This is one way Texas leaves queer youth and families in need. Come out, speak up for queer kids. Fri., April 28, 9am-3pm. Texas Health & Human Services Brown Heatly Building, 4900 N. Lamar.

Poo Poo Platter Presents GAG: Tabloid Scandals The third GAG celebrates scandal (and we're not talking Kerry Washington). Ten wannabe winners compete for $50 cash and advances to July's GAG Pageant for a chance to perform with PPP at Bushwig! 18 and up welcome. Fri., April 28, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS The largest fundraiser in Central Texas for HIV/AIDS services returns! Funds donated between 10 local orgs. All levels welcome – riders choose their distance and route. Deets on site. Sat., April 29, all day. Krause Springs, 404 Krause Spring Rd., Spicewood, 830/693-4181. hillcountryride.greatfeats.com.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Written and performed by Laura de la Fuente, Jake Garrison, Ashley Blom, and more, for a super queer comedy show inspired by Austin's queer and trans communities. Sat., April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Transgender Empowerment BT2's Dino and Kelly Kline host a night dedicated to Austin's trans and GNC communities. Kelly's got tricks, Dino's slingin' T-shirts (proceeds will fund Austin's first LGBTQ center), and DJ GirlFriend does the DJ thing. Sat., April 29, 9pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

Talk Money to Me Bravely – helping women control their cash – hosts a money "talk." Get in on face to face time with financial pros, raffles, and an intro to some lady-owned businesses. Sun., April 30, 2-5pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10. www.fb.com/webravelygo.

An Evening of Queer Memoir With Transgress Press Spend the evening with two rad queer memoirists: Sam Peterson, author of Trunky (Transgender Junky): A Memoir of Institutionalization and Southern Hospitality, and Paige Schilt, author of Queer Rock Love. Mon., May 1, 7-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, www.ebookwoman.com.

Queer Film Theory 101 Michael Foulk hosts a night of comedy and movie talk with a queer twist. This month, Mike Graupmann, Ezra Edwards, and Kat Combs name some hetero movies that influenced their queerness. Mon., May 1, 8-10pm. Barrel o' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. Free.

A Night of Queer Performance 2017 Louisa Spaventa curates ACC's second annual queer showcase featuring author Sam Peterson, artist Drew Riley, playwright/poet Jesús Alonzo, Nikki DaVaughn, Foxxy Blue Orchid, and even a Gay Place shout-out! Tue., May 2, 7:30-9:30pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd. Free.

BETH CONSETTA RUBEL’S HIGHER LEARNING Artist Beth Consetta Rubel melds childhood toys into adult games while taking a satirical look at pop culture. From the racial passing of Rachel Dolezal to the ongoing protests at Standing Rock. Through June 24. 10am-6pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.bethconsettarubel.com.

Noche Latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

GAYLY AHEAD

ArtErotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. All proceeds go to aiding Austin's HIV+ communities. Sat., May 20. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.

Queerbomb 2017 Baby, she's back. Queerbomb returns with an all new kweer krew to drop glitter bombs. Also, something this sparkly takes money – give what you can via their donation page. Sat., June 3. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.