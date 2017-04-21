Columns

The Luv Doc: Soberingly Preggo

Pot, like most drugs, is pretty fucking wonderful when used recreationally

By The Luv Doc, Fri., April 21, 2017

The Luv Doc: Soberingly Preggo

Dear Luv Doc,

I recently found out I am pregnant – six weeks – and I haven't yet told my boyfriend that he's the father. The reason why is that he is a heavy pot smoker and has been the whole time I have known him. It's never really been too much of a problem until now, but knowing we might be sharing parenting responsibilities is a sobering thought. He doesn't pull his weight now, and I have no reason to believe he would if we have a baby. I think he would tell me he is going to get his act together and then not follow through. I don't mind the idea of caring for one child, but I don't want to care for two. Should I tell him it's his, or claim the postman rang twice?

– Soberingly Preggo

I don't know what your postman looks like Preggo, but mine looks like he crawled off the Island of Dr. Moreau. Actually, on second thought, I will admit that when I am not stoned, he looks more like Ray Donovan's older brother who – and let's just be brutally honest here – consistently bats way out of his league on that show, leading me to believe that at some point an 8-inch penis is going to unspool from his stained cotton sweatpant jorts during some squalid, dingy apartment sex scene and justify his Clooney-level swordsmanship.

As the baker's dozen of politically active stoners like to say when they're not baked, "Marijuana is a miracle drug." I wholeheartedly agree. There are millions of people in America who would be complete assholes if their sharp edges weren't filed down a bit by a regular dose of THC. They walk amongst us every day and unconvincingly try to reassure us that they're chill as they lose their shit over something totally inconsequential, like who ate the rest of the Funyuns that were on top of the refrigerator the night before – with Funyun breath, of course.

Don't get me wrong. I don't mean to portray all pot smokers as binge eating, raging psychopaths who have simply found a reliable way to medicate away the least attractive part of their personality. That would be much too simplistic a declaration for this weekly spiderweb of half-baked observations and theories. The truth is that pot, like most drugs, is pretty fucking wonderful when used recreationally. The problem happens when people try to make recreation a full-time occupation. We both know what happens then. Shit doesn't get done.

I have been so high, I felt like I couldn't move. That is OK if you're listening to The Dark Side of the Moon, but it's pretty fucked up if you're watching a toddler sprint toward a busy street. Parenting unfortunately requires you have your shit together at all times because kids, fundamentally, are fucking stupider than even you on some really strong weed. Somebody has to show up.

So my suggestion is this: Tell him it's his baby and that you need him to get his shit together starting yesterday. Truthfully you never know what it takes to sober someone up. He'll have several months to prove his mettle, and if he doesn't, your conscience is clear.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns
READ MORE
More Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Buy the Snake
The Luv Doc: Buy the Snake
They say it's a sin to kill a mockingbird

The Luv Doc, April 14, 2017

The Luv Doc: A Li'l Spendy
The Luv Doc: A Li'l Spendy
The kind of economic Übermensch G-Dubs prayed for back in '07

The Luv Doc, April 7, 2017

More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Salad Fork
The Luv Doc: Salad Fork
The salad fork is only the sixth longest fork

The Luv Doc, March 31, 2017

The Luv Doc: The Next Eva Braun
The Luv Doc: The Next Eva Braun
It’s probably not smart to tie the knot with someone who regularly bends your moral compass

The Luv Doc, March 24, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Shrine, Jex Thoth
Barracuda
Blanton's Beat the Rush: Peter Stopschinski at The Blanton Museum of Art
Raging Rose
at The Contemporary Austin at the Jones Center
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP