Every 35 hours, someone in Travis County is diagnosed with AIDS (about five people weekly). Take a minute to sit with that. We talk about the AIDS epidemic as if it's past-tense like snap bracelets and Mötley Crüe, but the truth is HIV is still infecting our communities. According to Paul Scott, the executive director of AIDS Services of Austin, "HIV currently affects more than 6,000 Central Texans – there's still a great need for community assistance." Tuesday, Dining Out for Life returns to Austin for its 25th year. The daylong event, which happens in cities across the country, raises approximately $4 million each year. Participating eateries (we have 60-plus) donate a percentage of their sales (this year, from open to close) to organizations providing HIV/AIDS related care, prevention, education, testing, and counseling. "We're grateful for the support we see each year during Dining Out for Life," says Scott. "The generous donations directly benefit those affected by HIV/AIDS right here in Austin." Find where to eat out Tuesday at dineoutatx.greatfeats.com/events.

GAYDAR

AGLCC Biz Dev 101 The Austin Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce has created a new monthly training for LGBTQ entrepreneurs. Thursdays. The SMB Help Desk, 1101 E. Sixth. $35. www.aglcc.org.

Opening Reception: Beth Consetta Rubel’s Higher Learning Artist Beth Consetta Rubel melds childhood toys into adult games while taking a satirical look at pop culture. Thu., April 20, 7-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. www.bethconsettarubel.com.

BedPost Confessions Join BedPost Confessions for an evening of sexy storytelling with Teacher Kate, Tessa Lancaster, and Mia Martina. Thu., April 20, 7:15pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $12-34. www.bedpostconfessions.com.

Neon Rainbows 90s Country Night GirlFriend teams up with local bands for a special 4/20 Willie Nelson edition of country night. Thu., April 20, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5.

Night Tropics 420 4/20 dance party. Shadowsweat, Daddie Dearest, and special guest Cap n' Tits promise to set the dance floor ablaze with wild, eclectic jams. Thu., April 20, 9pm. Dozen Street, 1808 E. 12th. Free.

Die Felicia Presents Fright Night Our fave scream queens put their spin on GP horror flick fave Fright Night (the original, natch). "Filthy, frightening, and fun!" Thu., April 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $6, $3 with costume.

Indie Meme Fest Presents: Chronicles Of Hari IMFF2017 screens Ananya Kasaravalli's first feature: the story of Hari coming to terms with his complicated gender identity. Sat., April 22, 4:15-6:30pm. 9828 Great Hills Trl. $10-12. www.indiememe.org.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Sat., April 22 & 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

BLF Presents: Masc4masc Gay dating app parody party? Sold. Wear pink or "your favorite app gear" and dance it out with DJ Alpha and Tapelenders/Package Menswear. Sat., April 22, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

US Weekly LP Release US Weekly says rock & roll ain't dead. Hear their new LP and some other cool bands including Crooked Bangs, Sailor Poon, and more. Sat., April 22, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 cover.

Austin Community Kickball Game: Fundraiser for QueerBomb Raise ca$h for Queerbomb and kick (or pitch) some balls with the queer kids! All bodies, ages, and skill levels welcome! Can't run? Pitch! Hate the game, love the cause? Cheer! Good times only. Sun., April 23, 3-7pm. 1405 Webberville Rd. $5 suggested donation. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Dining Out For Life Restaurants across Austin unite to fight HIV by donating a portion of their day's proceeds to AIDS Services of Austin. Tue., April 25, all day. Various locations, see website. dineoutatx.greatfeats.com, www.asaustin.org.

aGLIFF Presents: Below Her Mouth Described as "bold" and "sexy," this lezzie drama, directed by April Mullen, puts a new spin on an old classic. Skype Q&A with Mullen to follow screening. Wed., April 26, 7pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $11. www.agliff.org.

Greetings, from Queer Mountain 48: Crush’n Spring has sprung up that lovin' feeling. Listen for tales of "first crushes, current loves, and lust-filled fantasies" with Dana Reichman, Andie Flores, and more. Bands to follow. Wed., April 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Healthy Relationships: A Workshop for HIV+ Queer Men: Register Now! A confidential skills-building class for HIV+ men who have sex with men. A great place to get the tools to talk about HIV with family, sex partners, and fostering safer sex behavior. May 11-June 8. Free. xavier.burgos@asaustin.org, www.asaustin.org.

Jo’s Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts a new monthly bingo game complete with drag and prizes. Thu., April 27. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second. Free. www.fb.com/downtownjos.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Thu., April 27. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. www.fb.com/qbatx.

GAYLY AHEAD

ArtErotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. All proceeds go to aiding Austin's HIV+ communities. Sat., May 20. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.

HavenCon 3 Texas' first LGBTQxyz Geek and Gaming Convention returns for its third year. Three days, lots to see, and a safe intersection of "LGBTQ and kink cultures," says GP writer Faye Fearless. Fri.-Sun., April 28-30. DoubleTree by Hilton, 6505 N. I-35. $25-55. www.havencontx.com.