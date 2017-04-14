Remember that optimistic feeling we had last week? And then we bombed Syria? It's all but impossible to find the right words right now, but I implore us all to not look away. It's easy, and sometimes self-preservation, to break this down to "here vs. over there." But they're fighters, they're queers, they're kids – they're human. I won't tell you what to think, but I will tell you to stay informed, stay enraged, and surround yourself with good people. Sunday is a great day to start, thanks to Matthew's Easter Circus. Returning to town for its fifth year, the day party will feature a wide array of talented queers, performances, and Cyler the Bunny. As per usual, they're raising donations and splitting the pot between Equality Texas and the ACLU because "we recognize their accomplishments during this important year of crazy policies," says co-creator/co-promoter Matthew Simpson. "There's a lot more work to be done, [but] we know in our hearts we can make a difference with the support of everyone who believes in us and the Circus." And tonight, take space with the queer fam at GQB. Every drink purchased helps raise money for the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

GAYDAR

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Raise $ for TENT GQB is back, baby! A v. queer happy hour with WTGG/ATX and GirlFriend. Raise money for TENT just by ordering drinks – even Topos! Drink. Talk. Make out. Thu., April 13, 6-10pm. The Grackle, 1700 E. Sixth. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

ATX DSA Queer Coalition April Meeting Get involved with ATX DSA. Join their April meeting! Thu., April 13, 7:30-9pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. April 13. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Poetry Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts her monthly poetry open mic night. Catch one or two featured artists, and a round robin follows. Everyone welcome. Second Thursdays. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

Rebecca Havemeyer Presents: Dina Martina – Of the Charts! Get ready; Rebecca has "flipped her wig" to bring back Dina Martina. Expect "ludicrous song, horrifying stories, and overburdened costumes." Thu., April 13, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $15 online, $20 at the door.

Nite School Let Jake Schrock, Curved Light, Coitus, and Missions take you on a moody music adventure. Thu., April 13, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

L&B Second Friday Ladies’ Night We've got a hundred million reasons to stay with L&B on a Friday night. Fri., April 14. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

ATX Queer Bar Crawl For all those who ever lamented: If only this crawl wasn't so straight. Take a queer skip down East Sixth, packed with performers, drink specials, and followed by an afterparty. See FB for deets. Sat., April 15, 2-10pm. East Sixth Street. $25-30. www.fb.com/fayefearless.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Written and performed by Laura de la Fuente, Jake Garrison, Ashley Blom, and more, for a super-queer comedy show inspired by Austin's queer and trans communities. Every Saturday through April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Peach Fuzz Release Party A release party that promises "hot babes and good times." Get the new mag, listen to some sweet bands, and purchase some vintage lingerie for sale on-site. Sat., April 15, 8pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.peachfuzzmag.com.

Hail Yasss! Hey, Kitty Girls! The ladiez of PPP wanna help you find yer teenage dream at their Katy Perry tribute. Catch these California girls, but don't get left wide awake. 18 and up welcome. Sat., April 15, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Matthew’s Easter Circus Presents Disco for ACLU Baby, it's back. The beloved Easter Circus returns for an all-day dance party to raise money for EQTX and ACLU. Look out for ulovei, Tony Castro, Nancy Boys, GirlFriend, acrobats, contortionists, Peeps, and more. Go VIP and drink for free. Sun., April 16, 2-10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10-25. www.fb.com/matthewseastercircus.

TuezGayz Dance like there's no tomorrow. Tuesdays, 9pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River. Free before 10, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9, www.theglitoris.com.

Drag Queen LoterÍa: HCRA Fundraiser A queertastic game night benefiting the Hill Country Ride for AIDS. These queens are bringing Iconic Austin to the Lotería, but they need you to make it worthwhile! Wed., April 19, 6:30-9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. $5. hillcountryride.greatfeats.com.

aGLIFF & Del Shores Presents A Very Sordid Wedding One night only: Writer/director Del Shores, producer Emerson Collins, and aGLIFF bring A Very Sordid Wedding to town. Catch it and the Q&A. Wed., April 19, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $11. www.averysordidwedding.com.

Neon Rainbows 90s Country Night GirlFriend teams up with local bands for a special 4/20 Willie Nelson edition of country night. Thu., April 20, 9pm-2am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5.

GAYLY AHEAD

Art Erotica Dress up (or down) for the annual alluring art affair and auction celebrating love, lust, and the gooey stuff in between. All proceeds go to aiding Austin's HIV+ communities. Sat., May 20. 504 Trinity. $53. www.bidr.co/events/arterotica.

Queerbomb 2017 Baby, she's back. Queerbomb returns with an all new kweer krew to drop glitter bombs. Also, something this sparkly takes money – give what you can via their donation page. Sat., June 3. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. www.queerbomb.org.