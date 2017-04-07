Columns

Fri., April 7, 2017

In the flurry of housing supply numbers appearing in two stories last week (March 31), our calculators overloaded ("Council: Mucho Housing Needed," and "Point Austin: The Mayor's Tightrope"). Adding rounded numbers estimating housing unit needs for each residential economic category, we computed a 10-year need estimate of 138,000 units; in fact, the Strategic Housing Plan generally calls for a 10-year supply of 135,000 units, and that's the number more commonly employed by city planners. Both numbers are roughly equivalent gross estimates, and would only keep pace with anticipated population growth. Online, we used the 135,000 figure; we apologize to our print readers for any additional confusion.

