Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to the U.S. Treasury, in $100 bills, the weight of $1 million is about 22 pounds.

Cigarette filters allow smokers to take bigger and deeper puffs. The filters allow the smoke to feel milder on the throat and only "filter" out large tar particles.

The original idea for Mount Rushmore was to have the sculptures of the presidents go from their heads down to their waists.

At the Bronx's Woodlawn Cemetery, on Miles Davis' tombstone, you will find the first two measures to "Solar," composed for his 1954 album, Walkin'.

Jim Weatherly wrote a song based on a conversation with Farrah Fawcett (his old college football buddy Lee Majors' current girlfriend) about a trip to her hometown. "Midnight Plane to Houston" was offered to Cissy Houston, but to get a more R&B feel, she preferred a train and Georgia.