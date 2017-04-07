Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., April 7, 2017

According to the U.S. Treasury, in $100 bills, the weight of $1 million is about 22 pounds.

Cigarette filters allow smokers to take bigger and deeper puffs. The filters allow the smoke to feel milder on the throat and only "filter" out large tar particles.

The original idea for Mount Rushmore was to have the sculptures of the presidents go from their heads down to their waists.

At the Bronx's Woodlawn Cemetery, on Miles Davis' tombstone, you will find the first two measures to "Solar," composed for his 1954 album, Walkin'.

Jim Weatherly wrote a song based on a conversation with Farrah Fawcett (his old college football buddy Lee Majors' current girlfriend) about a trip to her hometown. "Midnight Plane to Houston" was offered to Cissy Houston, but to get a more R&B feel, she preferred a train and Georgia.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns
TODAY'S EVENTS
Glass Animals, Jagwar Ma
Stubb's
Savage Gold
at AFS Screening Room
Round Rock Express
at Dell Diamond
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP