Columns

The Luv Doc: Salad Fork

The salad fork is only the sixth longest fork

By The Luv Doc, Fri., March 31, 2017

The Luv Doc: Salad Fork

Dear Luv Doc,

My husband regularly uses his salad fork instead of his dinner fork when we go to a nice restaurant. I think he does it just to annoy me, but he claims the salad fork is like a Porsche and the dinner fork is like a Studebaker. I am not even sure what that means, which only further annoys me. Should I let this go, or can you give a definitive judgment on his behavior? He claims he will abide by your decision.

– Betty

Betty, I believe your husband is alluding to the relative size and handling characteristics of the vehicles in question. The Porsche is generally a smaller framed sports car well suited for a variety of roads and driving conditions. It is especially known for its cornering ability which derives principally from its mid-engine design, which distributes the weight of the vehicle more evenly between the four tires. Porsches are favored by driving enthusiasts for their quickness and versatility.

Studebakers, on the other hand, whose design heyday is generally regarded to be the Twenties and Thirties, were generally perceived to be fast, elegant automobiles, but cumbersomely large and not well suited for a variety of road types and conditions.

In comparing these two types of automobiles, your husband was clearly alluding to the lighter weight and relative agility of the salad fork, which is generally the smaller of the two forks. It might interest you to know that there are a variety of other types of forks that can augment the traditional place setting – 13 in all – and that contrary to popular belief, the salad fork is only the sixth longest fork, being smaller than the dinner, fish, lunch, lobster, and fruit forks, respectively.

When provided the option of a salad fork in your place setting, it is traditional to use the salad fork when the salad is served. Generally, salads are served prior to the main course. However, if, for instance, a diner is having only salad for the main course, the server will remove the dinner fork and leave the salad fork. In this instance, it would be perfectly acceptable to use the salad fork during the main course of the meal.

In your husband's case, however, it appears that he is disregarding proper dining etiquette entirely and basing his behavior on the utility of the cutlery in question, or so he would have you believe. In my most generous assessment, this makes him a bit of a sociopath. You should divorce him immediately and find a more refined gentleman who understands the value of good table manners.

Need some advice from the Luv Doc? Send your questions to the Luv Doc, or check out the Luv Doc Archive.
More The Luv Doc columns
READ MORE
More Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: Barebacking SXSW
The Luv Doc: Barebacking SXSW
PEWOL (pronounced "pee wall"), which stands for "people without lanyards"

The Luv Doc, March 17, 2017

The Luv Doc: Definitely Not Pee
The Luv Doc: Definitely Not Pee
Looking a gift horse in the mouth

The Luv Doc, March 3, 2017

More The Luv Doc
The Luv Doc: The Next Eva Braun
The Luv Doc: The Next Eva Braun
It’s probably not smart to tie the knot with someone who regularly bends your moral compass

The Luv Doc, March 24, 2017

The Luv Doc: Done with Doing
The Luv Doc: Done with Doing
It's OK for people to be wrong – horribly, obnoxiously wrong

The Luv Doc, March 10, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Luv Doc

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Last Waltz 40 Tour
Bass Concert Hall
The Hidden Room: Fool's Banquet at 311 W. Seventh.
Austin Cactus and Succulent Society Spring Show and Sale at Zilker Park
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP