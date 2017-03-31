An editing error in last week's story "Senate Speeds Through Anti-Choice Bills" referred to a Senate bill to ban the abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation as SB 145. In fact, the bill is SB 415, as properly listed earlier in the same paragraph.

Also, last week's Public Notice column said that NW Austin Neighbors suggested as many as 1,500 residential units could go on the Austin Oaks site; instead, their proposal was for either 500 units, or 1,000 if the hotel were removed. Apologies for the error.