#AustinBlackPride2017 is here and queer! The second annual fest kicks off today and there's no sleep 'til Sunday (and really, not even then). Purposefully coinciding with Japan's Pink Elephant Hip Hop Festival presented by allgo, and Texas Relays, this weekend will celebrate Austin's black LGBTQ community and artists. And, lez be honest, our city – as wonderfully queer as it is – is not known for its diversity. ABP returned last year after a long hiatus to specifically create much-needed space for local QTPOC communities. "In a city that lacks spaces for us – Black LGBTQ folks – to congregate, these events serve as a way for us to uninhibitedly celebrate our multiple identities, preserve our unique culture, and address any disparities we may be facing," explains ABP president and co-founder Sheldon McNeal. Black Prides happen in most big cities across the country, and while all are welcome, McNeal also notes that it's easy for black queer folks "to get lost in the mix of mainstream Pride functions. Black Pride allows us a space to step out of the mix, and cater to our tastes, culture, and unique needs."

GAYDAR

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, brighter second year. Thu., March 30-Sun., April 2. www.austinblackpride.org.

ABP Presents: Art Is Cool, A Visual Gallery & Melodic Showcase Kick off Black Pride Weekend with an evening of drinks, light bites, music, and art gallery by some of Austin's most talented Black LGBTQ artists including Beth Consetta Rubel, Chay CEO, Mama Duke, and more! Thu., March 30, 6:30pm. Greater Black Chamber of Commerce, 912-A E. 11th. Donations welcome.

Torch: Wildfire Reading Series Torch reading series returns with an open mic, poet, UT Ph.D. candidate, and teacher Sequoia Maner and author Sheree Renée Thomas. Thu., March 30, 6:30-9pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar. www.ebookwoman.com.

Intersectional Advocacy: Feminist Action Project/QTSA Conference The Feminist Action Project and Queer & Trans Student Alliance host their first combined conference. Details online. Fri., March 31, 6pm; Sat. April 1, 10am-10pm. UT Student Activity Center, 2201 Speedway. $15 sliding scale. www.fb.com/feministactionproject.

Queer(ing) Futures, Queer Futurity: CWGS Grad Symposium The Center for Women's & Gender Studies' annual grad conference on women's, gender, and/or sexuality studies. See Facebook for details. Fri., March 31, 9am-6pm. Gordon-White Building, 210 W. 24th. www.fb.com/utcwgs.

Pink Elephant Hip Hop Festival An LGBTQ hip-hop showcase featuring 25 electrifying entertainers – celebrate queer hip-hop. Fri-Sun, 7pm-2am. Victory Grill, 1104 E. 11th. $15-25.

VH1’s Official RPDR Viewing Party VH1 has chosen OCH for an official RPDR season 9 viewing party! Fridays at 7pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.oilcanharrys.com.

ABP: U.N.I.T.Y. Day Fest Spend yer daytime hours sipping cocktails and listening to Austin activists Fatima Mann and Tarik Daniels. Vendors and free STI and HIV testing will be on-site. Sat., April 1, noon-6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Saturdays through April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

Second Chance Adult Prom: Prom in Paradise Head to paradise for another chance at prom. Drag prom queens, a silent auction, and supporting Out Youth. Sat., April 1, 8-11pm. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. $25-100. www.outyouth.org.

GROWLr RoughHouse: Austin Dude dating app meets man party. Beats by L.A.'s Mateo Segade and "late night delights." Sat., April 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.growlrapp.com.

ABP: No Limit Relay Revel Live entertainment, drink specials, door contests, raffles, special guests, and more. Sat., April 1, 10pm. Moloko Bar, 1812 E. 12th.

Austin Gear: Gear Night Wear whatever you like and turn out for a welcoming, gear-filled night. Sat., April 1, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

ABP & Fresh Water Ministry: Morning Worship Service Fresh Water Ministry unites with ABP for an inclusive Sunday church service. Sun., April 2, 8-11am. Fresh Water Ministry, 2409 Guadalupe. www.freshwaterministry.com.

ABP: Wet & Wild Black Pride Day Party Close out Black Pride with a wet and wild party! Sun., April 2, noon-5pm. Hanovers 2.0, 16912 N. I-35.

Austin Community Kickball Game: Fundraiser for QueerBomb Raise ca$h for Queerbomb and kick (or pitch) some balls with the queer kids! All bodies, ages, and skill levels welcome! Can't run? Pitch! Hate the game love the cause? Cheer! And remember, stay chill. Sun., April 2, 3-7pm. 1405 Webberville Rd. $5 suggested donation.

Lovebomb: A Queerbomb Fundraiser Papi Churro hosts a Queerbomb (June 3) fundraiser with a night of burlesque, humor, Fat Bottom Cabaret, and DJ set by Mouthfeel. Come for the photo booth, stay for the spanking booth. Sun., April 2, 7pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5 suggested donation. www.fb.com/qbatx.

CLE: Texas’ Post Obergefell Challenge to Marriage Equality Kenneth Upton, senior attorney at Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, will discuss what's happening with marriage equality in Texas. Mon., April 3, noon-1pm. Austin LGBT Bar Association. $35, $25 for LGBT Bar members. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

Queer Film Theory 101 Comedians Ralphie Hardesty, Carina Magyar, Jesus Valles, and Micheal Foulk discuss the lack of queer representation in film and the movies that help defined them anyway. Mon., April 3, 8-10pm. Barrel o' Fun, 1911 Aldrich #120. Free, registration required. www.barrelofunatx.com.

at ZACH Presents: Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill Drink specials, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and director Michael Rader's new musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, about the one and only Billie Holiday. Thu., April 6, 6-11pm. Zach Theatre. $29-81. www.zachtheatre.org.