By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., March 24, 2017

The U.S. presence at Guantánamo dates back to 1902, when Cuba was granted independence.

The theremin was invented as part of Soviet research into proximity detectors.

"Echo Boomers" are taking over the economy, according to Christopher Matthews of Axios. This group is also known as Generation Y and millennials, and includes people born in the Eighties or Nineties.

After Cesar Romero was cast as The Joker on the Batman TV series, Frank Sinatra expressed an interest in the role.

Precursors to chess originated in India during the Gupta Empire. There, its early form in the sixth century was known as caturanga, which translates as "four divisions (of the military)": infantry, cavalry, elephantry, and chariotry.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
