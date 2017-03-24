Livin' healthy isn't easy, and self-care isn't frequently celebrated. But Allgo – Texas' queer people of color organization – is about to change all that. This Saturday, the organization, in partnership with the Health Equity and Community Engagement Division of Austin Public Health, is putting on a Community Healing health fair for Austin's QPOC communities. The three-hour event will showcase an array of "grassroots community healers and groups who've been promoting holistic health and wellness within our community," Jae Lin, Allgo's health and wellness advocate, told the Chronicle. "This will be a great opportunity to learn about QPOC healers and to interact face-to-face with both traditional and nontraditional providers." Topics of interest include a presentation on PrEP (a Truvada-based medication that's been shown to reduce the risk of HIV infection by up to 92%) and other HIV prevention tools, as well as a community-style sound therapy session. Free health screenings will also be available, and giveaways will be happening throughout the afternoon. And a special HBD shout-out to Queer Mountain! Our li'l queer storytellers turn 4 this Wednesday!

BLF Presents: KINK Get yer kink on, daddy, and spend the night with DJ Todd. Fri., March 24, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.fb.com/bearlovingfans.

Poo Poo Platter Presents GAG: Classic Drag Anthems GAG Round 2: Ten queens channel their inner divas à la Celine, Whitney, Liza – oh my! – for a chance to win. Bulimianne Rhapsody hosts. Fri., March 24, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Community Healing Uniting with the Health Equity and Community Engagement Division of Austin Public Health, Allgo offers a fab and fun health fair for Austin's QTPOC communities. Learn about PrEP, Community Healers, Food Justice, and more. Sat., March 25, 1-4pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.allgo.org.

This Is (Not) the Gayest Show You’ll Ever See ColdTowne's first queer-themed mainstage production. Written and performed by Laura de la Fuente, Jake Garrison, Ashley Blom, and more, for a super-queer comedy show inspired by Austin's queer and trans communities. Every Saturday through April 29, 7pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $8-10. www.coldtownetheater.com.

TRL: ’90s Dance Party! The Q brings some Total Request Live realness for all us Nineties kids. But y'all are welcome too. Nonstop Nineties music, costume contest, and drag. 18 and up welcome to play. Sat., March 25, 8pm-12mid. Shirley's Temple, 6910 Shirley. Free. www.theqaustin.org.

Get Tested at ASA Wednesdays ASA's Testing and Linkage to Care program offers free HIV testing services, counseling, and connections to community resources. Designed to provide a safe, compassionate, and resource-rich space. Wednesdays, 1-6pm. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron, 512/458-2437. Free. www.asaustin.org/services-programs/testing.

Drag Queen LoterÍa: HCRA Fundraiser A few iconic queens host an iconic Austin lotería for the iconic Hill Country Ride for AIDS. Wed., March 29, 6:30-9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. $5. hillcountryride.greatfeats.com.

Greetings, From Queer Mountain Fourth Anniversary! Happy fourth birthday you crazy queer storytellers! Celebrate with live screenprinting from Fine Southern Gentlemen, and stories by Carina Magyar, Andrew Horneman, Eboni Staten, and more. This month's topic: We are. Wed., March 29, 9pm-12mid. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

Noche Latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, brighter second year. They've got art, day parties, night parties, worship services, and brunch – so get ready for a relay of a weekend. Thu., March 30-Sun., April 2. Various locations; see website. www.austinblackpride.org.

ABP Presents: Art Is Cool, A Visual Gallery & Melodic Showcase Kick off Black Pride Weekend with an evening of drinks, light bites, vibrant music, and a visual gallery by some of Austin's most talented African-American LGBTQ artists. Art and performances by Beth Consetta Rubel, Fum Fum Ko, Chay CEO, Mama Duke, and more! Thu., March 30, 6:30-9:30pm. Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, 912 E. 11th. Donations welcome. www.austinblackpride.org.

Jo’s Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts a monthly bingo game complete with drag and prizes. Last Thursdays of the month. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second. Free. www.fb.com/downtownjos.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Every other Thursday, 7-9pm (March 30, April 13). Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

Applications Open for aGLIFF+Austin School of FIlm’s Queer Youth Media Project Queer youth (age 14-20) applications are open for aGLIFF+Austin School of Film's QYMP. Spend one week in June learning about and making your own short films to premiere at this year's Austin Gay & Lesbian International Film Festival. More details online. Applications accepted now through May 12. Online. QYMP is free. www.austinfilmschool.org.

Healthy Relationships: A Workshop for HIV+ Queer Men A confidential five-session skills-building class for HIV+ men who have sex with men. A great place to get the tools to talk about HIV with family, sex partners, and fostering safer sex behavior. Classes start April 4, 6pm. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron. Free. xavier.burgos@asaustin.org, www.asaustin.org.