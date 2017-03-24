Day Trips: Oso Pier & Grill, Corpus Christi

Oso Pier is one of those places that natives lament about old Corpus Christi. After a couple decades of being dark, the lights on the historic fishing pier have come back on.

From the outside, the bright orange and yellow building looks deceptively like a Mexican restaurant. On the inside it is pure coastal. The bait shop opens to a patio overlooking the bay. The burgers are big, the beer is cold, and the pier is one of the best saltwater fishing spots on the mainland.

In real estate the motto is "location, location, location"; and fishing holes are no different. At the mouth of the narrow channel between the shallow Oso Bay and the deeper Corpus Christi Bay, Oso Pier takes advantage of the fish moving between bodies of water. Anglers often catch black drum, redfish, and trout. Owner Mario Martinez says his favorite are the Florida pompano that school around the inlet.

Martinez grew up near what is believed to be the oldest pier in Corpus. Built around 1948, the pier and bait shop had a long history as one of the most storied fishing holes in the area. Not everyone brought a rod when they visited, and they still don't. Pier walkers are always welcome.

Oso Pier is at 6124 Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi near the naval base. The wooden pier looks like a carnival ride, but it's solid. Anglers pay $2 per person and $2 per rod.

1,339th in a series. Collect them all. Day Trips, Vol. 2, a book of "Day Trips," is available for $8.95, plus $3.05 for shipping, handling, and tax. Mail to: Day Trips, PO Box 40312, South Austin, TX 78704.

Follow "Day Trips & Beyond," a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.