Mr. Smarty Pants

In CB radio lingo, Memphis, Tenn., is called Fort God because of Bellevue Baptist Church, a large church just outside the city.

Steve Bannon once wrote a hip-hop musical set during the L.A. riots and based on the Shakespearean play Coriolanus, according to his Hollywood writing partner, Julia Jones, quoted in The Daily Beast.

Oscar Hammerstein II lost part of a finger during a baseball game while he was playing first base for Columbia University's freshman team.

Executive orders from Presidents Obama and Trump were signed using custom gold-plated pens made by Cross, which is based in Providence, R.I., although most of the manufacturing is done in China. The preferred model is the felt-tipped Century II.

Black rhinoceroses live 35-50 years. White rhinoceroses live 40–50 years.