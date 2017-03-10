Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The Original Dixieland Jass (sic) Band recorded the first jazz record ever on Feb. 26, 1917.

According to The Wall Street Journal, soon there will be fewer than 2 million farms in America for the first time since pioneers moved westward after the Louisiana Purchase of 1803.

John Belushi's last meal was a bowl of lentil soup at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Boulevard. Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe met there in 1952.

The predominant type of carrots are orange because Dutch growers cultivated them in the 17th century as a tribute to William of Orange.

George McJunkin (1851–1922) was an African-American cowboy, amateur archaeologist, and historian in New Mexico. He discovered the Folsom Site in 1908, which showed that people had inhabited North America since at least 9000 BCE, some 7,000 years earlier than previously thought.