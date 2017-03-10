SXSW: It's here, and dammit, it's queer. Below, you'll find a smattering of LGBTQxyz free and unofficial SX events, and – because I guess life goes on while SXSW happens – a few other things going on around town this week. For badge holders and wristband buyers, and those who wanna know all the things happening, check out Gay Place's "Guide to a Kweer SX" online, which includes everything official and unofficial happening between kickoff tomorrow (Friday, March 10), and March 19's closing parties. This week, we're stoked on dapperQ's return to the Fest to discuss queer fashion in mainstream culture. Non-badge holders can catch the panelists (including swoon-worthy model Casey Legler) Friday at Highland (see below). Some local queer bands – Gina Chavez, Blxpltn, Sailor Poon, and Emily Wolfe – are out in full force this week. If you wanna mingle with gaymous celesbians you should RSVP ASAP to aGLIFF's Filmmaker's Brunch (Sat.), and Jill Soloway – the badass queer woman creator behind Amazon's Transparent – will be giving one of 2017's Film keynotes.

GAYDAR

Package Menswear Spring 2017 Fashion Show Leave your inhibitions at home cuz it's time for the Package Menswear spring 2017 fashion show! Featuring looks from Andrew Christian, Nasty Pig, Sauvage Swimwear, and more! Thu., March 9, 9:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. www.packagemenswear.com.

2017 #BigGayKickoff Party The AGLCC brings back their annual SX kickoff. This year they've got therepubliq, Equality Vodka, and OCH on board. Fri., March 10, 6-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Free. www.aglcc.org.

Sailor Poon, BLXPLTN Queer music makers Sailor Poon and Blxpltn team up with Ringo Deathstarr, Tele Novella, Stiletto Feels, and more. Fri., March 10, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

DapperQ Queer Style Meet & Greet SXSW 2017 Meet the panelists (Anita Dolce Vita, Casey Legler, Pêche Di, and Sara Geffrard) of Selling Out: Anti-Oppressive Queer Style Marketing. Fri., March 10, 9-10pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.fb.com/events/928532267283860.

L&B + Lesbians Who Tech Official SXSW Soiree 2017 Kick off SXSW Interactive with the ladiez of L&B and Lesbians Who Tech. Drink specials all night. No badge required. Fri., March 10, 9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, Free. www.fb.com/thelesbutanteandtheboss.

aGLIFF Presents the SXSW Queer Filmmakers Brunch Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Fest hosts their annual SXSW filmmakers' brunch. Breakfast tacos, drinks, and mingling with some of the raddest queers in Hollywood. Sat., March 11, 11am-1pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.agliff.org.

Angle of Ascent Film Screening AGLCC hosts a special screening of a documentary on the CIA and security clearances of LGBTQ people. Sat., March 11, 2-4pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Free. www.aglcc.org.

QPOC Manifest Join Austin Black Pride for an afternoon of real talk and community building. ABP takes a deeper look at institutional bias and racism, while also discussing self-care for the QPOC community. Sat., March 11, 5-8:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.

South by North Lamar: Celebrating the Power of Women in Music It's BookWoman's annual Women in Music Showcase. Jan Seides hosts (and performs); bands include Dana McBride and Mo McMorrow. Sat., March 11, 6-10pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free. www.ebookwoman.com.

BLF Presents: Bound Tight Strap on your harness, slip into your chain wear, and get ready to dance with DJ Alpha. Sat., March 11, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Elegantly Queer Tango Workshop Learn to tango. Learn to lead, learn to follow. Maybe meet a dance partner or two. Sun., March 12, 1-4pm. Dance International, 2417 Buell. $15-75. www.corazontanguero.com.

Big Dipper Live It's a Big Dipper beer bust! Sun., March 12, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Empress: boss babes ATX & Girlfriend Showcase Two powerhouses join forces for an unofficial showcase featuring all-women artists, DJs, collectives, and zines. Tue., March 14, noon-6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.bossbabes.org.

She Shreds Unofficial SXSW: Madame Gandhi, Sad 13, Chastity Belt An absurdly good, all-grrrl lineup. RSVP required. Thelma & the Sleaze, Mothers, Y la Bamba, and way more. Tue., March 14, noon-9pm. Las Cruxes, 913 E. Cesar Chavez. www.sheshredsmag.com.

Tell Me I Can’t: A Badass Backyard Show A celebration of POC and LGBTQ communities. Performances include Sailor Poon, Moon Honey, Hannah Jove, Yatta Zoker, and more. Plus spoken word, buyable wares, and light art. Wed., March 15, noon-10pm. 1172 Angelina. www.fb.com/dreamhouseatx.

Therepubliqfest 2017 Therepubliq presents its third annual showcase of LGBTQ musical talent. No badges/wristbands/RSVPs are required. See Facebook for lineup. March 15-18, 4-10pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/events/315839138789806.

Stargayzer Fest Unofficial SXSW Show Christeene, TT the Artist, and more unite for a queer and dirty good time. Wed., March 15, 7:30pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. Free. www.fb.com/stargayzerfest.

Phone Home Festival An outdoor fest celebrating radical self-care and creative courage through the lens of black artists and visionaries. Las Krudas and many more perform. Thu., March 16, 4-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.phonehomefest.splashthat.com.

Y’all or Nothing Another night, another queer music set featuring Fee Lion, Time, p1nkstar, DJ Kathi Kniess (Berlin/NOLA), and guests. Hosted by Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena. Thu., March 16, 9pm. Rain, 217 W. Fourth. Free.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations, see Facebook. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.