Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

The longest rubber band chain measured at 10,855.6 feet not stretched, and was achieved by Pavitra Patro in Gujarat, India, on May 31, 2016.

The coin-operated newspaper box was invented in 1947 by George Hemmeter. In the newspaper box heyday, Kaspar Wire Works in Shiner, Texas, dominated the U.S. market for manufacturing them. With newspaper boxes on the decline, most publications these days choose to refurbish old boxes, rather than buy new ones.

Scientists used to think female sea turtles lay about 3.5 clutches of eggs per year. New research suggests the true number may be twice as high.

Pianist and jazz singer Hazel Scott was the first African-American woman to have her own television show. The Hazel Scott Show premiered on July 3, 1950, but was canceled that September following her investigation by the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Abraham Lincoln was a prolific wrestler and is enshrined in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.