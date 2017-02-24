Days before the inauguration and barely a week into the 85th Texas Legislature, my mentor told me, "Now is not the time for fear, so put away the tears." Gay Place – the queer community – has always persisted in the face of political shitstorms. So as immigration bans and bathroom bills and religious freedom laws loom over our city, state, and country – we will not cry. Instead we will fight, and we will continue to fight – lob high heels, march, and dance in the street – until our rights (LGBTQ, GNC, QPOC, and every intersectional identity) are no longer targeted by our government. Tonight, the queer community (and allies) will gather in front of the Governor's Mansion for a dance party protest because "the governor is playing games and we've had enough of them," said Jeremy von Stilb, one of several organizers. "We're turning a trash pile into something beautiful and standing up for the rights of transgender [and queer] people in Texas. This is an opportunity to see one another and recognize how we can make our community stronger by being physically present with one another. This is a family affair and we are not going to stand down."

GAYDAR

SB 6 (aka the Bathroom Bill) Hearing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick believes SB 6's committee hearing will happen in early March. Are you ready to speak up and speak out? EQTX is putting out the call for testimonies. They need "as many of you and parents of trans youth" as possible. Follow Facebook for updates. Thursdays. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.equalitytexas.org.

Queer Dance Freakout at the Governor’s Mansion Viva la resist-DANCE. Austin's qmmunity dances in protest of Texas politicians' trans- and homophobic laws. "We say no to bathroom bills. We say no to marriage equality limitations. We say yes to sweating in the streets!" Thu., Feb. 23, 6-9pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063.

Jo’s Drag Queen Bingo Louisianna Purchase hosts a new monthly bingo game complete with drag and prizes. Thursdays. Jo's Coffee Downtown, 242 W. Second, 512/469-9003. Free. www.fb.com/downtownjos.

Raise Her Voice Presented by Human Influence A concert series designed to introduce you to Texas' up-and-coming female artists. 18 and up. Thu., Feb. 23, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $5 suggested donation. www.influencehumans.com.

Snap Judgment Live With James Judd James Judd, (gay) headliner of NPR's Snap Judgment, brings his show to ATX. We hear if you've got a thing for David Sedaris or Oscar Wilde, you'll probs appreciate Judd. Thu., Feb. 23, 8pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $50-75. www.jamesbjudd.com.

ASA Open House Tour (Breakfast) tacos and talks. ASA opens their doors to spotlight what they do, how you can get involved, and the issues facing those living with HIV and AIDS in Austin. Fri., Feb. 24, 8:20-9:30am. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron, 512/458-2437. www.asaustin.org.

Restore Honor Ride Fundraiser With the Susan Arbuckle Trio Support this epic bicycle journey to recognize LGBTQ veterans. Good music, great peeps. Sat., Feb. 25, 5:30-7:30pm. Hanover's 2.0, 16912 N. I-35, Round Rock. $10. www.restorehonorride.org.

C-Rail’s Beargasm: Cocked & Loaded V C-Rail returns for 2017 with the annual military party. Camo is highly encouraged. Festivities benefit Austin PrEP Access Project so take a Jell-O shot, or several. Sat., Feb. 25, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993.

aGLIFF Presents the Red Carpet Gayla An extravagant evening in honor of the 2017 Academy Awards. Eat, drink, and celebrity gossip. Proceeds support aGLIFF. Sun., Feb. 26, 7pm. Seven Building, 615 W. Seventh. $25, $20 in advance. www.agliff.org.

CTTHC Focus Group CTTHC invites Austin's trans and nonbinary communities to come out and learn about the Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition. They want your feedback! Focus group participants will receive a thank you gift card. Tue., Feb. 28, 6-8pm. OutYouth, 909 E. 49½, 512/419-1233. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

She! True Hollywood Story All lady improv group SheSheSheShe presents a true Hollywood story. Filled with scandal, mystery, and belly-laughs. Tue., Feb. 28, 8:30-9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport, 512/814-8696. $5. www.fb.com/shesheshesheatx.

Noche Latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Them\\They A dance party for queers, gender benders, and party people. DJ GirlFriend hosts. Wednesdays. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. www.girlfriendatx.co.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning and create some magic. Thu., March 2. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. www.fb.com/qbatx.

GAYLY AHEAD

aGLIFF Presents the SXSW Queer Filmmakers Brunch Austin Gay and Lesbian International Film Fest hosts their annual SXSW filmmakers' brunch. Eat (Trudy's tacos), drink, and mingle. Sat., March 11. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. www.agliff.org.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.