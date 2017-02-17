Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Feb. 17, 2017

"America First" was the name of the pro-Nazi group led by Charles Lindbergh that fought FDR to keep America neutral between Britain and Hitler's Germany.

Most birds don't have penises. However, ducks, geese, swans, and large flightless birds like ostriches and emus do.

In the 1850s, Karl Marx was a reporter for The New York Daily Tribune.

Butter was used in religious practices by the Sumerians, some theories say as early as 3500BC. Churning milk into butter was seen as magic, and milk was related to birth and lactation. One Sumerian text says, "The rocking of the churn will sing for you … thus making you joyous."

According to Nature, in childhood, you have more than 30 billion fat cells in your body, and that number remains essentially the same for the rest of your life. You gain weight by filling fat cells with fat and you lose weight by emptying them.

