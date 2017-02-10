Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

When he was starting off in comedy, Stephen Colbert had to learn how to play baritone horn in six days.

According to one expert, to get rid of an earworm, repeat the last two stanzas of the song in your head to bring closure to it. Other experts say chewing gum or phoning a friend works. The scientific term for earworm is "involuntary musical imagery."

The USS Enterprise (CVN-65), the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was decommissioned on Feb. 3, 2017.

The North American wolverine, the largest member of the weasel family, relies on deep snow to den and reproduce.

According to the Social Security Administration, in 2015, the 32nd most popular female baby name in the U.S. was "Alexa," a name you can now hear in homes all across America because it's used to address computers. In 2014, the name was 63rd most popular.