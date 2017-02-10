This weekend we're giving in to self-care and community – and we're going to look damn good while doing it. Tonight (Thursday) Guerrilla Queer Bar is collecting cash and tampons (etc.) for SAFE – the local organization that aids survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, and domestic violence. Our president may be a sexual predator, but that's just more reason to support the places that fight for survivors' rights and work to end rape culture. For a political break (no such thing with queers really), Saturday brings the return of Lesbian Prom. Organizer Faye Fearless created the inaugural formal last year to give all self-identified women and gender nonconforming folks a place to dance freely. Despite the name, Fearless confirmed this prom is completely trans inclusive. "Anyone who feels connected to and safe amongst Austin's queer and women's communities is welcome." Fancy wear is encouraged, but the end game is to look and feel good. Remember, this is about taking care of you, so just dance.

GAYDAR

Austin Human Puppy Education & Exchange Calling all dogs, Pup Boss & Gpup are in Austin for some serious puppy training. Events happening daily; see Facebook for details. Thu.-Sat., Feb. 9-11. Various locations.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Divey Valentine’s Pregame for V-Day with GQB! Make some valentines, meet a galentine, and bring a box of tampons, Thinx, Diva Cups, etc. for the Love Drive. Snacking at East Side King? Consider dropping a one-dollar bill to the End Domestic Violence Fund. All donations go to SAFE. Thu., Feb. 9, 6-10pm. The Liberty, 1618½ E. Sixth. Free. www.fb.com/wherethegirlsgoatx.

Stop Light Party Hosted by AWBL & ASANA World Series Pre-party for ladies' night with the ladiez of Austin Women's Basketball League. Fri., Feb. 10, 7-9pm. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. $5 suggested donation. www.fb.com/atxwomensbasketball.

L&B Friday Night Ladies’ Night New year, same great dance party, so bust out those dancin' shoes cuz Lesbutante & the Boss are back. Second Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Hail Yasss: Now You Ian, Now You Don’t It's a dark night with the Poo Poo Platter troupe as they embrace the moody Eighties of Joy Division/New Order. Then dance with Daddie Dearest. 18 and up welcome. Fri., Feb. 10, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Neon Rainbows: 90s Country Night DJ GirlFriend is getting real queer country up in here. This edition brings out local talents Sydney Wright, Elle G, Tina She, and Trish & the Yearwoods. Sat., Feb. 11, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $3-5.

Second Annual Austin Lez Prom All self-identified women and nonbinary/gender nonconforming/gender fluid folks are invited to relive prom night for this Valentine's weekend. Giveaways, performances, and a Lez Prom Queen and King. Sat., Feb. 11, 7pm-12mid. Sterling Events, 6134 Hwy. 290 E. $30.

BLF Presents: KILT Show a li'l leg at BLF's kilt night. Every RSVP gets automatically entered into their midnight raffle for a chance at some Tapelenders merch. Sat., Feb. 11, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.fb.com/bearlovingfans.

HCRA Bear Beer Bust Fundraiser Throw back a few beers to help Lone Star PosPeds and David Powell Clinic raise cash for the Hill Country Ride for AIDS. Sun., Feb. 12, 3-9pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

The Capital City Men’s Chorus Presents Valentine Cabaret! Sign up to be serenaded by the guys of Cap City Men's Chorus. It's their Valentine Cabaret. See website for menu. Sun., Feb. 12, 6:30-9:30pm. Chateau Bellevue, 708 San Antonio St. $60. www.ccmcaustin.org.

Ladies’ Night at BT2 Put some weeknight yay back in yer gay. Mondays, 8pm-2am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

SIngles’ Mixer Nothing says Valentine's Day like a singles' mixer and personal bottles to boot, with DJ Eriq. Tue., Feb. 14, 8pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth. www.oilcanharrys.com.

Love & War: An Evening With the Boiz of Austin In honor of V-Day, the boiz host a battle of love and war. See yer fave regulars and catch special guest San Antonio's Buck Orchid. Tue., Feb. 14, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5-10. www.boizofaustin.com.

OUTSider Festival OUTsider – the nation's first ever queer multi-arts festival and conference dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ arts and culture – returns for its third year. Always a mind-blowing, eye-opening, feeling feels, good time. Wed.-Sun., Feb. 15-19. www.outsiderfest.org.

Get Tested at ASA’s Wednesdays ASA's Testing and Linkage to Care program offers free HIV testing services, counseling, and connections to community resources. Wednesdays, 1-6pm. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron. Free. www.asaustin.org/services-programs/testing.

aGLIFF & KUTX Presents: Jewel’s Catch One C. Fitz's doc tells the tale of L.A.'s Catch One. A 1973 dance club for SoCal's black and brown queer community, run by one kickass lady, Jewel Thais-Williams. Wed., Feb. 15, 7:30-10pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $11. www.agliff.org.

Homo Arigato: Multiple Maniacs Consider this John Waters' origin story. A story of trash, by the dirty and demented director. Wed., Feb. 15, 7:30-9:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz, 320 E. Sixth. $12. www.fb.com/Homo-Arigato-516273625146089.

Noche Latina Go "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" to the very best of Latin pop brought to you by DJ Robert Michael and the Boys of ATX. Wednesdays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb: making queer dreams come true. Be part of the planning. Create some magic. Thu., Feb. 16, 7-9pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts. www.fb.com/qbatx.

GAYLY AHEAD

CTTHC Focus Group CTTHC invites Austin's trans and nonbinary communities to come out and learn about the Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition. They want your feedback! Focus group participants will receive a thank you gift card. Feb. 28, 6-8pm. OutYouth, 909 E. 49½. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations, see Facebook. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.