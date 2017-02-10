Day Trips: 8th Wonder Brewery, Houston

The 8th Wonder Brewery in Houston is a neighborhood pub on steroids. They have a huge selection of house-made beers, it's a decent sports bar, and the partially covered biergarten is a rockin' music venue. This March the brewery celebrates its fourth anniversary. The music festivals that accompany the birthday parties have become legendary in Space City.

The brewery takes its name from the city's iconic former sports stadium. The seats out of the Astrodome in the biergarten are a great selfie spot.

It's not unusual for the craft brewer to have 15 or more beers on tap at one time. A big chalkboard at the entrance to the former warehouse announces what's available. The team is always experimenting with new batches; there is a rotation of seasonal favorites, and a solid selection of year-round brews complete the list.

I only sampled two styles: Brewston Pale Ale and Dome Faux'm Throwback Cream Ale. I liked the first one best. Other reviewers have given Rocket Fuel Vietnamese Coffee Porter high marks.

As you walk into the tap room, head to the bar to buy beer tokens. A really good deal is the flight of four pours and a beer token for $8. Brewery tours are offered weekday evenings at 7pm.

The 8th Wonder Brewery is at 2202 Dallas St. on the east side of downtown Houston, with the skyscrapers forming a wall in the distance. It opens daily at 11am; more info at www.8thwonderbrew.com.

