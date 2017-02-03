Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Emus have been known to go for weeks without eating.

Sarah Silverman thought her first comedy performance at age 17 in Boston was awful.

According to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Acad­emy of Sciences, densifying cities could cut emissions more than doing energy retrofits on buildings. Researchers found that people living and working in smaller units consume less energy, meaning lower emissions.

When a villain was up to no good in an old silent or talkie movie, the song often played in the background was "Mysterioso Pizzicato." Historians aren't sure if it was composed by J. Bodewalt Lampe or J.S. Zamecnik. Silent film director Ernst Luz said the piece should be used "for such dramatic action, usually quiet, wherein the ensuing action is in doubt."

Scientific studies of toe length ratio first appeared in the late 19th century when British anthropologists wondered why ancient Greek and Roman statues had longer second toes than big toes.