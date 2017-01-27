Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Your chances of being injured by a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park are about 1 in 2.7 million, according to the National Park Service.

At her Dec. 29, 1971 concert at the Las Vegas Hilton, Barbra Streis­and wore a white lace gown with a red underskirt and a white choker.

Before the 1972 U.S. Supreme Court decision Eisenstadt v. Baird, only married people could legally possess contraceptives, and could only get them from doctors or pharmacists. When Baird lectured at Boston University in 1967, he gave a condom and contraceptive foam to a student, thus committing a felony according to the Massachusetts chastity law at the time.

In April 1918, California schoolchildren were urged by the state's Commission on Horticulture and Rodent Control Division to wage a war on squirrels, seen as a pest that destroyed food and crops. Children were recruited to sprinkle rodenticide outside squirrel burrows. By the time Squirrel Week ended, children had killed 104,509 squirrels.

According to Wikipedia records, the majority of selfie-related deaths have taken place in India.