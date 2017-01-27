Last summer, a group of trans folks, allies, health professionals, clinicians, researchers, educators, activists, and artists came together with the mission to improve transgender health care in Central Texas. Today, they're known as the Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition. According to the Williams Institute 2016 report, Texas – shockingly – has the fifth highest rate of trans residents, with 125,350 Texans identifying as transgender. And yet, our state repeatedly makes itself as hostile an environment as possible to the trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming communities. This legislative session alone, several bills target these folks and the greater queer community (not to mention what the new prez administration will do, cut, and legalize), which is why the formation of groups like CTTHC are more important than ever. Get to know them and what they're working toward (see Tuesday). And stay tuned – we hear they're planning an educational conference and health fair for September 2017.

GAYDAR

StartOut ATX Presents High-Impact Entrepreneurs Come out for a night of diversity in entrepreneurship. Keynote speaker Vivienne Ming was named one of 10 Women to Watch in Tech in 2013 by Inc. magazine; and a Q&A will follow her talk; and food, drinks, and networking will follow that. Thu., Jan. 26, 6:45-8:30pm. Indeed, 6433 Champion Grandview Way. $10; free for students. www.startout.org.

Miss Connections No. 2: No Jerks, Just Dancing A pop-up dance night and safe space for those looking to move by new DJ collective Of Their Own (featuring GirlFriend ATX, Breezah, and Lolo). Find a space that celebrates you. Thu., Jan. 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. Free. www.fb.com/oftheirown.

Get Tested ASA's Testing and Linkage to Care program offers free HIV testing services, counseling, and connections to community resources. Designed to provide a safe, compassionate, and resource-rich space. Mondays, Tuesdays, 2-6pm; Fridays, 1-5pm. Q Austin, 2906 Medical Arts, 512/420-8557. Free. www.asaustin.org/services-programs/testing.

Tucked Hosted by Rachel Mykels Six queens, one stage. Get in on that tucked action. Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Food & Wine Pairing SMTX PRIDE Fundraiser Sylvia Sandoval, Kate Gittings, and Gia De La Flor have joined forces to raise cash for San Marcos Pride 2017. The night will feature five food & wine pairings and fab conversation. Sat., Jan. 28, 1-4pm. Patio Dolcetto, 322 Cheatham St., San Marcos. $20. www.fb.com/smtx.pride.

HRC’s Annual Austin Gala Celebrate with the Human Rights Campaign at their 22nd annual Austin Gala. This year they're honoring our beloved Ceci Gratias with the 2017 Bettie Naylor Visibility Award. Sat., Jan. 28, 6pm. JW Marriott Downtown. $300. www.hrcaustin.org.

First Aid Cure yer hangover with Rain's Sunday happy hour. DJ Protege makes the beat, Andy Francis makes the eats, and they're slinging $1.50 mimosas, $2.75 well drinks. Sundays. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth, 512/494-1150. www.rainon4th.com.

Planet Fabulous Karaoke With Murrah Noble Murrah makes the magic music happen. So sing it loud and proud. Sundays & Wednesdays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. Free. www.theironbear.com.

Queerdalini! Get yer queer OM on with this weekly yoga class! Designed for all queers, genders, sizes, and levels. Mondays, 7:15pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless, 512/923-5859. $10-15.

Ladies’ Night at BT2 Tina She makes a special appearance in honor of grrrls' night. So put some weeknight yay back in yer gay. Mondays, 8pm-2am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35, 512/419-9192. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition: Widening the Circle Meeting Central Texas Transgender Health Coalition – a new group of trans folks, allies, health professionals, educators, activists, and artists working to improve trans health care in Texas – are holding an open meeting to drum up community excitement! Tue., Jan. 31, 6-8pm. AIDS Services of Austin, 7215 Cameron, 512/458-2437. Free. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

The Dizzease, Prom Threat, Andy, Stretch Panic Stay cozy with a mix of queer punk/indie-pop/garage-rock bands on a Tuesday night. Tue., Jan. 31, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133.

TuezGayz Grrrl, it might be Tuesday but go ahead, dance like there's no tomorrow. Tuesdays. Barbarella, 615 Red River, 512/476-7766. Free before 10, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9, www.theglitoris.com.

Research and Pizza Human Development and Family Sciences professor Stephen Russell discusses research on issues affecting LGBTQ youth and school policies that address them. Wed., Feb. 1, noon-1pm. Perry-Castaneda Library, Rm. 2.500, 101 E. 21st, 512/495-4250. Free. thao.votang@austin.utexas.edu.

Benefit for Oakland’s GhostShip Fire A benefit show to raise funds for the victims of Oakland's GhostShip fire that claimed 36 lives in December. Pale Dian, Single Lash, Trouble Boys, and Bay Area act Talkies. Wed., Feb. 1, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. $5 suggested donation. www.transassistance.org/oakland-donations.

Them//They A dance party for queers, gender benders, and party people. DJ GirlFriend hosts. Wednesdays. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. www.girlfriendatx.co.

GAYLY AHEAD

OUTSider Festival OUTsider – the nation's first-ever queer multi-arts festival and conference dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ arts and culture – returns for its third year. Always a mind-blowing, eye-opening, feeling feels, good time. Feb. 15-19. $40-50 (prices will increase closer to fest). www.outsiderfest.org.

All in for Equality Advocacy Day EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. Monday, March 20. Schmidt-Jones Family Life Center, 1300 Lavaca, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations, see Facebook. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.