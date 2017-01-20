Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 20, 2017

When water droplets hit a larger body of water, they bounce because a layer of air gets caught between the two surfaces.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, cookies crumble because the recipe may contain too much flour, not enough fat, or the wrong kind of fat; overbaking; or the type of cookie sheet used.

According to HistoryNet.com, Franklin Roosevelt met with Winston Churchill in Casablanca on Jan. 14, 1943, about two weeks after watching, over the New Year holidays, the recently premiered movie named after that city and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

Our planet is being monitored by aliens from Andromeda, according to Alex Collier (whose real name is Ralph Amigron).

According to anthropometrics specialist L.E. Eubanks in Social Progress, the Venus de Milo isn't perfect. "Any woman with a 26-inch waist and a 39-inch bust should have an ankle larger than 7.4 inches."

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
