Like the five stages of grief, we've passed through fear and denial – but we're not going to accept it. Instead, we're getting louder, fiercer, and attempting to knit our community even tighter. Friday, an LGBTQ rally will take place at the Capitol in response to the presidential inauguration. Afterward, because queers know how to party when the heels hit the wall, we've got plans. BossBabes' State of the Uterus splits proceeds among five rad women's/reproductive rights organizations. Meanwhile, Poo Poo Platter honors Nasty Women. Friday's show will be an all-female drag revue featuring local lovelies Arcie Cola, Kitty Buick, and Summer Clearance with special guests Kembra Pfahler, NYC's Crimson Kitty, Lady Trinity (author of Fiercely You), H-Town's Post Modern Sleaze, and Kitty von Quim, a recent transplant from San Francisco. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. "Although lady queens are nothing new, they're recently coming into the spotlight. And of course, they have the hardest time getting accepted as legitimate drag performers," says Bulimianne Rhapsody. "I think this is a proactive way of coping with the new administration by saying 'Eff you' and raising money where women need it."

GAYDAR

The Austin LGBTQ Advocacy Summit Join the Austin LGBT Bar Association, UT Outlaw, Equality Texas, AGLCC, and ACLU for a conversation on LGBTQ equality in 2017, internationality, and the power of participation. Thu., Jan. 19, 6-9pm. Eidman Courtroom, University of Texas School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

Queerbomb Organizational Meeting Queerbomb is back, baby! And the new team wants your help to make this year the biggest, baddest, queerest bomb yet! Everyone who's interested in helping to make QB17 happen is welcome. Thu., Jan. 19, 7-9pm. Lemon Lounge, 500 San Marcos St.

Die Felicia Presents The Return of the Living Dead Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena wanna know: Do you ever wonder about all the different ways of dying? Join 'em for a creepy screening and a costume and scream queen contest. With drag faves and DJ Addams making the afterparty. Thu., Jan. 19, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

State of the Uterus These BBs are puttin' their spin on Inauguration Day. All-babe DJs, raffle, tarot, and the launch of #HappyPeriodAustin. Fri., Jan. 20, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5. www.bossbabes.org.

LGBTQ Human Rights Rally Join the LGBTQ community in protesting the incoming presidential administration and current Texas Legislature. Afterparty at Mohawk. Fri., Jan. 20, 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. www.fb.com/lgbtq-human-rights-rally-394271167593803.

Poo Poo Platter Presents Nasty Women: P*ssies Grab Back America In honor of Inauguration Day, Poo Poo Platter says it's time not only to support women but also women of drag! So get nasty with an all-female drag revue – local leads and some v. special guests. Fri., Jan. 20, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. www.fb.com/poopooatx.

Elegantly Queer Tango Workshop Queer Tango wants you to fall in love with the dance. Explore leader and follower roles. Sat., Jan. 21, 1-6pm. Austin Uptown Dance, 8868 Research #706. $36-45. www.corazontanguero.com.

BLF Presents: Timbear Lumberjack Party Bear Loving Fans, Tapelenders/Package, and the Iron Bear are getting woodsy. Sat., Jan. 21, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Annual BookWoman Inventory It's all hands on deck day at yer local feminist bookstore. Call or email to sign up. Sun., Jan. 22, 9:30am-5:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A, 512/472-2785. bookwomanaustin@gmail.com, www.ebookwoman.com.

GayTripper: Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery Tour Funday your Sunday with GayTripper's party bus to and from Deep Eddy. Sun., Jan. 22, 2-5:30pm. Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery and Tasting Room, 2250 Hwy. 290 E., Dripping Springs. $25. www.therepubliq.com.

Women 50+ Hoopsters If you wanna shoot some hoops there's a new group in town looking for nothing but net. Though intended for women over 50, anyone is welcome regardless of age or gender. Sun., Jan. 22, 3-5pm. YMCA Northwest Branch, 5807 McNeil. www.meetup.com/women-50-hoopsters.

HavenCon Grand Illusionist Semifinals Yer fave draggers are werking for a chance to perform in this year's HavenCon finals. A portion of ticket sales will be dropped in the Grand Illusionist pot, rewarded April 28 at HavenCon 3. Sun., Jan. 22, 7:30pm. Spider House Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $15. shane@havencontx.com, www.havencontx.com.

Ladies’ Night at BT2 Tina She makes a special appearance in honor of grrrls' night. So put some weeknight yay back in yer gay. Mondays, 8pm-2am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

Greetings, from Queer Mountain Ep 45: Woman Can you believe Queer Mountain has been concurring queer storytelling for 45 months?! This month, they return to a well-loved theme: woman. Wed., Jan. 25, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/greetingsfromqueermountain.

StartOut ATX Presents High-Impact Growth Entrepreneurs Come out for a night of diversity in entrepreneurship. Keynote speaker Vivienne Ming. A Q&A will follow her talk; food, drinks, and networking will follow that. Thu., Jan. 26, 6:45-8:30pm. Indeed, 6433 Champion Grandview Way. $5-10. www.startout.org.

Miss Connections No. 2: No Jerks, Just Dancing A pop-up dance night and safe space for those looking to move by new DJ collective Of Their Own (GirlFriend ATX, Breezah, and Lolo). Find a space that celebrates you. Thu., Jan. 26, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.fb.com/oftheirown.

GAYLY AHEAD

OUTSider Festival OUTsider – the nation's first-ever queer multi-arts festival and conference dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ arts and culture – returns for its third year. Always a mind-blowing, eye-opening, feeling feels, good time. Feb. 15-19. $40-50 (prices will increase closer to fest). www.outsiderfest.org.

All in for Equality Advocacy Day EQTX, ACLU of Texas, HRC, Texas Freedom Network, and Transgender Education Network of Texas host an LGBTQ+ Advocacy Day so that all of us can ask state leaders to pass inclusive policies to protect all Texans, and end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression. Advance registration is required with lunch provided. Mon., March 20. Schmidt-Jones Family Life Center, 1300 Lavaca, 512/305-8400. $5. robert.salcido@equalitytexas.org.