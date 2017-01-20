Day Trips: Black Rock Park

Black Rock Park, in the southwest corner of Lake Buchanan between Burnet and Llano, shines among the wonderful parks on the upper Highland Lakes. Not only do the beaches sparkle with pyrite flakes that wash out of the granite outcroppings, but the park offers a range of recreational activities.

A new addition to the peninsula jutting from the LCRA park's shoreline are 18 one-room cabins with easy access to the water for around $50 a night. While the mini-cabins are austere, they are a step up from sleeping in a tent. Among the cabins are two with ADA access and seven that allow pets. Each cabin will sleep up to five people in two sets of bunk beds. You have to provide your own bedding and refrigeration. Cooking is done on a grill off the covered porch.

The cabins offer two things that campers miss – heating and air conditioning. Best of all, they offer an expansive view of the lake. Now that Lake Buchanan is full again, the water's edge is a few feet from the cabins. This is a popular place to go fishing, swimming, kayaking (rented at the park), or to just sit and watch the sunset.

Black Rock Park is about 70 miles northwest of Austin. The 25-acre park also has playgrounds, day-use areas, tent camping, RV slips, and a meeting hall. A free boat ramp is next door at Llano County Park. For more info, go to www.lcra.org/parks.

