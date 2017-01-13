Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 13, 2017

The last U.S. bayonet charge was in 1951 during the Korean War.

After licking or chewing an object of interest, hedgehogs create foamy saliva they'll deposit on various parts of their bodies. It's called self-anointing.

According to Grist.org, the term "gridlock" was coined by Sam Schwartz during the NYC transit workers' strike in 1980. Schwartz has been everything from a cab driver to the New York City traffic commissioner and has spent nearly a half century working on transportation policy.

According to Armond Goldman and Frank Schmal­stieg, researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Abraham Lincoln may have been in early stages of smallpox when he delivered his Gettysburg Address.

Bandy, also known as "Russian hockey," is the only sport officially supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
