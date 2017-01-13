Changes are a-brewing. With only a week between us and Inauguration Day, our q-mmunity is picking up steam. Last week, two open meetings were held: one to discuss the creation of the city's first LGBTQ center with Austin Pride, and the other to discuss Queerbomb 2017. We hear torches have been handed over and new peeps are ready to stoke the fire bright, which is a relief considering last year there was a dark moment where we wondered: Would Queerbomb continue on? Yes, yes it will. And the momentum continues. Local community leaders, including APD's LGBT Outreach Office of Community Liaison Charles Loosen and newly elected City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan invite locals to a public forum (see Wed.) to discuss the formation of the LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission. They need all of us to show up and voice our concerns, wishes, and needs.

GAYDAR

Poetry Open Mic Cindy Huyser hosts her monthly poetry open mic night. Everyone welcome. Second Thursdays. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

HIR: A Play by Taylor Mac Queer playwright Taylor Mac and director Delanté Keys present a new dark comedy turning gender roles upside down. Thu.-Sun., 8pm. The Off Center, 2211-A Hidalgo, 512/476-7833. $20-30. www.capitalt.org/wp.

Nite School Free Week edition! Might be free, but these bbs aren't cheap. Thu., Jan. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

L&B Friday Night Ladies’ Night New year, same great dance party with Lesbutante & the Boss. Second Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado. www.lesbutanteandtheboss.com.

Anti-Inauguration Sign-Making Party Bring snark and stencils for a sign-making party to prep for the upcoming anti-Inauguration marches. Snacks provided by DSA Queer Coalition. Sat., Jan. 14, 5-8:30pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

Empress #bossbabesATX and DJ GirlFriend bring you a let-your-hair-down dance party. DJs Lolo and Breezah also on deck. Sat., Jan. 14, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free. www.bossbabes.org.

The Merry Merry Martini Mixer Mix it up with EQTX as they raise funds for LGBTQ Texans. Martinis, music, and a "huge" silent auction. Sat., Jan. 14, 7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

Leatherlit “The Leather Disco” by GULP It's the annual Disco Vintage Leather Night! DJs, drink specials, and sexy men in leather. Note: Underwear is OK, but keep those cheeks on the DL. Sat., Jan. 14, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

Powerful Beyond Measure II Austin Queer Yoga Collective hosts a three-part experience designed to empower attendees to break through personal limits with teacher Volta Lourias and empowerment guide Jennifer Wood Powell. Sun., Jan. 15, 3-5:30pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $1-40.

First Aid Cure yer hangover with Rain's Sunday happy hour. DJ Protege makes the beat, Andy Francis makes the eats. Sundays. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

Bitter Birds, Summer Swells, the Dizzease, Ruby Fray, Haenyeo A Monday night music fix to make yer week. Mon., Jan. 16, 7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. www.noplaymusic.com.

Ladies’ Night at BT2 Every (Monday) night is ladies' night at BT2. GirlFriend DJs. So put some weeknight yay back in yer gay. Mondays, 8pm-2am. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35. www.fb.com/bt2atx.

Benefit for Birth ConTrol, We’re Having Twins! One of CUC's own is having twins and raising money. In her words, "We really need money! Plus, we want to give money to Planned Parenthood so they can keep helping to prevent unplanned pregnancies like ours!" Great bands and every donation comes with a raffle ticket! Tue., Jan. 17, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 suggested donation.

Boiz of Austin Presents Best of Boiz Best of the Boiz. We're talking fave gender-bending performance of 2016. Mad Maxx Morrison, Alexander the Great, Slik Nik, and co. are bringin' their A games. Tue., Jan. 17, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5. jinxlira@hotmail.com, www.fb.com/boizofaustin.

Forming Austin's LGBTQ+ Quality of Life Commission: Public Forum It's true – Austin is getting an LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission, but first we need your input! Q-mmunity leaders hosts an open dialogue for all to gather input on drafting a resolution to establish the new commission. Wed., Jan. 18, 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

aGLIFF Presents: But I’m a Cheerleader "Cheers make girls do stupid cartwheels. Orgasms make people feel good." Who doesn't love this movie? From queer director (and GP idol) Jamie Babbit. Wed., Jan. 18, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $10. www.agliff.org.

The Austin LGBT Advocacy Summit Join the Austin LGBT Bar Association, UT Outlaw, Equality Texas, AGLCC, and ACLU for a conversation on LGBTQ Equality in 2017, intersectionaility, and more. Thu., Jan. 19, 6-9pm. Eidman Courtroom, University of Texas School of Law, 727 E. Dean Keeton. www.austinlgbtbar.org.

Die Felicia Presents The Return of the Living Dead Louisianna Purchase and Zane Zena wanna know: Do you ever wonder about all the different ways of dying? Join 'em for a creepy screening and a costume and scream queen contest. Thu., Jan. 19, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

GAYLY AHEAD

GayTripper: Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery Tour Funday your Sunday with GayTripper's party bus to Deep Eddy. Sun., Jan. 22, 2-5:30pm. Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery and Tasting Room, 2250 Hwy 290 E., Dripping Springs. $25. www.therepubliq.com.

HRC’s Annual Austin Gala Celebrate with the HRC at their 22nd annual Austin Gala. This year they honor our beloved Ceci Gratias. Sat., Jan. 28, 7pm. JW Mariott Downtown. $300. www.hrcaustin.org.

Austin Black Pride Year 2 #ABP2017 returns for a bigger, badder, and brighter second year. Get ready. March 30-April 2. Various locations, see Facebook. www.fb.com/austinblackpride.