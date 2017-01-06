Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Columns

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Jan. 6, 2017

According to Slate.com, Stevie Wonder's first paid musical gig was as a drummer. He was 8 years old and was paid 75 cents. In 1974, Eric Clapton called him one of the best drummers of our times.

Sod's law, which is popular in the United Kingdom, is similar to Murphy's law in that it means, "If something can go wrong, it will."

George W. Bush has a picture of himself posing with ZZ Top. It is said to be one of his favorite photos.

According to University of Kansas researcher David Frayer, the earliest evidence for right-handedness in a fossil dates back 1.8 million years. The discovery was made after examining cut marks on teeth of a Homo habilis.

Writer Bryan Garner opines that one should avoid using the word "spit" in past tense or past participial form because it sounds dialectal.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
