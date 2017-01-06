We all love a good vice – a little somethin' to take the edge off, a little chaos to get lost in. Gay Place is particularly smitten with whiskey, wine, and androgynous queers (sigh), but what we really wanted to know is: What's y'all's vice? So we asked.

"Gosh, what I used to do versus what I do now is so very different. What I mostly do to unwind is cook something complicated. Sooo boring." – Hazey Fairless of Fairless Works and GayBiGayGay fame

"My vice is a combination of trash TV and Chinese food! All at once." – Sheldon Darnell, president of Austin Black Pride

"Making out in dark corners and dancing at Elysium until the lights come on." – Miss Ruby Lamb of the Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue

"When some people have a hard day, they like to sit down and have a glass of wine. I find putting on a wig has the same effect. Except I'll also have the glass of wine." – Jeremy Timothy-John von Stilb aka MouthFeel

"My only vice is sleep." – Chay CEO, Austin musician

"Vice = dips. By which I don't mean un-smart men (though they can be a fun vice sometimes too), but the cheesy, creamy, fatty variety that comes in bowls. I'll dip anything." – Curran Nault, founder and artistic director of OUTsider

"I like to unwind with a cigarette, a glass of nice whiskey, and my dachshund, with or without the company of an evil woman." – Ezra Edwards aka GirlFriend ATX

"Red wine. Sweatpants. Reality TV competition shows. All shared with someone you're comfortable enough to fart in front of, and who will take cigarette breaks with you. I love to turn up, but this is my favorite way to wind down." – Gabby Ayala of Wolfpack Productions and co-founder of Gayheart Clothing

GAYDAR

BookWoman BookGroup Discussion Head to the feminist bookstore to discuss Sonia Patel's novel Rani Patel in Full Effect. Thu., Jan. 5, 7pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. www.ebookwoman.com.

HIR: A Play by Taylor Mac Queer playwright Taylor Mac and director Delanté Keys present a new dark comedy turning gender roles upside down. HIR focuses on a family coming to terms with their child's transition. Through Jan. 22. Thu.-Sun., 8pm. The Off Center, 2211-A Hidalgo. $20-30. www.capitalt.org/wp.

Hysteria Zine Call for Submissions Ladies! Queers! Grrrls! Consider this yer final notice to submit to Hysteria. The DIY zine covers feminist and LGBTQ topics. Next issue out Jan. 13. Fri., Jan. 6, 8am. Free. hysteriazine@gmail.com, www.fb.com/hysteriazineatx.

Jimmy Flannigan Swearing In The official swearing in and inaugural ball for Jimmy Flannigan to Austin City Council! Fri., Jan. 6, 6-10pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second.

Tango Leading Ladies Bootcamp With Vania Rey A tango workshop for ladies who are looking to lead. Put on yer (comfy) dancin' shoes and get ready to move. Email Vania to register at vaniarey.tango@gmail.com! Sat., Jan. 7, noon-4:30pm. See Facebook for location. $50.

First Aid Cure yer hangover with Rain's Sunday happy hour. DJ Protege makes the beat, Andy Francis makes the eats, and they're slinging $1.50 mimosas, $2.75 well drinks. Sundays. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

Golden Globes Watch Party Bobby and Robert head to the Lounge to bring you Rain's annual GG watch party. Andy will be cookin' up treats on the patio 5-7. Sun., Jan. 8, 5-9pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.rainon4th.com.

Roaming Gender Fundraiser Screening Watch the entire season of Roaming Gender: Austin, Texas with yer closest queers. Bring pillows, blankets, and whatever else ya need to cozy up for TV. Drinks and snacks for sale. Sun., Jan. 8, 8-11pm. Transform, 1909 Wheless. $5+ donation. www.roaminggender.com.

The Goddess Project: Austin Screening Catch the only Austin screening of The Goddess Project. The Project follows filmmakers Holli Rae and Sara Landas as they travel the country interviewing women living their dreams. Check Facebook for viewing updates. Mon., Jan. 9, 7:30pm. Regal Cinemas Arbor 8, 9828 Great Hills Trl.

DSA Queer Coalition Meeting ATX Democratic Socialists of America (for queer rights) are throwing their first public meeting and you're invited. They're talking plugging in and concrete actions for fighting 2017's anti-LGBTQIA legislation. Wed., Jan. 11, 7-8:30pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First. www.fb.com/dsaqueercoalition.

Them//They A new movement in queer dance parties. Jams curated by DJ GirlFriend. Wednesdays, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth. Free. www.girlfriendatx.co.

Favors for Fortune: A Benefit for Miss Fortune Diva of the Dead emcees an epic event in the name of (and fundraising efforts for) Miss Fortune. One of Austin's own battling cancer. Performances include a rare appearance by Satan's Cheerleaders, and more. Silent auction and raffle raise cash. Thu., Jan. 12, 8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy. $13. www.gofundme.com/kerri-beats-cancer.

GAYLY AHEAD

The Merry Merry Martini Mixer Mix it up with EQTX as they raise funds for LGBTQ Texans. Martinis, music, and a "huge" silent auction. Sat., Jan. 14, 7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth. $75. www.equalitytexas.org.

GayTripper: Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery Tour Funday your Sunday with GayTripper's party bus to and from Deep Eddy. Complimentary cocktail, games, and a vodka tour before busing back to Fourth Street. Sun., Jan. 22, 2-5:30pm. Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery and Tasting Room, 2250 Hwy. 290 E., Dripping Springs. $25. www.therepubliq.com.