Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

According to psychic Cheryl Lynn, there will be more scandals in 2017 involving child porn, and a major cultist church in America will be exposed for engaging in underage sex.

According to Australian psychic Milton Black, due to the opposition of Jupiter and Uranus in 2017, some countries will oppose any form of carbon tax, pricing, or trading.

According to Know It Next Predictions, Mariah Carey is in danger of dying in 2017, but her death is preventable. If you know her, please warn her!

Some believe Quatrain 10.58 of Michel de Nostredame, also known as Nostradamus, means North and South Korea will merge in 2017 after Kim Jong-un is dethroned. The Quatrain reads: "In the time of mourning the feline monarch will make war upon the young Macedonian: Gaul to shake, the bark to be in jeopardy, Marseilles to be tried in the West a talk."

According to psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker, an ancient giant squid will be found frozen in ice in 2017.