Day Trips: 10 Adventures for 2017

Don't wander around next year wondering where to go next; take one of these day trips

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016


Big Bend National Park

1) Big Bend National Park Fossil Discovery Exhibit opens on Jan. 14, 2017, to give you a different view of the desert landscape. www.fossildiscoveryexhibit.com.

2) Curious in Palestine, Texas, is a new hands-on science museum that promotes creative and innovative thinking for all ages. www.exhibitcurious.org.

3) The Cistern in Houston takes visitors underground in a 1926 reservoir that has been turned into a performance space. www.buffalobayou.org/visit/destination/the-cistern.

4) Hermann Park in Houston has gone through some astounding changes in the last few years that will amaze you. www.hermannpark.org.

5) International Exotic Animal Sanctuary in Boyd, gives visitors a chance to see and help rescued animals. www.bigcat.org.


6) Big Thicket National Preserve Paddle the Lower Neches River to see the wild side of Texas. www.eastexcanoes.com/big_thicket_river_trips.html.

7) Fort Boggy State Park Spend a quiet night in the new rustic cabins, outside of Centerville. www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/fort-boggy.

8) Trinity River Audubon Center in Dallas – hike the trails to say you've been in the largest forest within a city's limits. trinityriver.audubon.org.

9) Sunken Rose Garden in Fort Worth is Texas' oldest botanic garden; visit in late April or October for a spectacular show. www.fwbg.org.

10) Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo: You don't have to try to eat the free 72-ounce steak to have a good meal here, but it is fun to watch others try. www.bigtexan.com.

1,327th in a series. Collect them all. Day Trips, Vol. 2, a book of "Day Trips," is available for $8.95, plus $3.05 for shipping, handling, and tax. Mail to: Day Trips, PO Box 40312, South Austin, TX 78704.

Follow "Day Trips & Beyond," a weekly travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

