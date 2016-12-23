Holidays. You love 'em, you hate 'em, and once in a while you're a confused mess of a person who loves them 'til you hate them. This time of year is notoriously difficult for queers, for "orphans," for those of us who are estranged from that messy web we call family. But, in true take-care-of-our-own mentality, gay bars historically open their doors for days when most businesses go dark. This year is no different. Highland Lounge, Cheer Up Charlies, Iron Bear, and Oilcan Harry's are hosting some merry dance parties on Christmas Eve (see Sat.) for the naughty and the nice. Sunday – aka Christmas if you wish it – will be a little mellower, and perhaps a little more home-like. Bout Time II gets into the spirit with a holiday potluck; bring a dish and dive in. Iron Bear opens later in the day for their usual weekend Beer Bust, while OCH hosts some classic drag with a fave Drag Race star. Cheer Ups will also open their doors for some QT time with the qmmunity. "We hope our friends find parking easily and come enjoy friendship under our little fort," says Cheer Ups owner Tamara Hoover. Happy holidays, bbs.

Craft Night Though everyone under the sun is welcome at this weekly craft night, we can't help but love a queer-owned biz that also hosts crafting sessions. Learn something new each week! Thursdays. Bead It, 2058 S. Lamar, 512/693-2323. www.beaditaustin.com.

Geeks Who Drink Call it a pub quiz, call it trivia – either way, show yer smarts while slurpin' beers. Thursdays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. Free. www.theironbear.com.

Patrice Pike Rock out with Patrice and her band. Thursdays, 8pm. Saxon Pub, 1320 S. Lamar, 512/448-2552. $10. www.patricepike.com.

Neon Rainbows: A Very Country Christmas A festive spin on an old classic. Country jams from the Nineties by DJ GirlFriend. Thu., Dec. 22, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. Free. www.girlfriendatx.co.

Tucked Hosted by Rachel Mykels Six queens, one stage with some extra XXXmas cheer. Get a little tucked action, then release that frustration on the dance floor. This week's event gets Cuntry Hunty to benefit Vegas Van Cartier. Fridays. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. Free. www.highlandlounge.com.

Christmas Eve BPM It's a holiday soiree, with three levels – including the new and nasty Highland Underground. Turns out, this year, naughty is the new nice. Sat., Dec. 24, 9pm-3am. Highland Lounge, 404 Colorado, 512/649-1212. www.highlandlounge.com.

Christmas Eve Saturday DJ Alpha makes the dance floor extra merry. Sat., Dec. 24, 9pm-2am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. www.theironbear.com.

Naughty or Nice Ball Spend Christmas Eve with friends, fam, and the Go-Go Boys. Austin Pride and OCH unite for a night of tacky sweaters and an underwear contest. Bring a kids' toy to donate to Kelly Kline's Pink Santa Toy Drive and get two free raffle tix per toy! Sat., Dec. 24, 9pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.oilcanharrys.com.

Christmas Eve with CUC and DJ GirlFriend Get into – or out of – that holiday spirit with tunes by GirlFriend and drinks by Cheer Ups. Sat., Dec. 24, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Sunday Beer Bust! We think a beer bust is the best way to spend a holiday. Gather the bears and dive in. (Christmas?) Karaoke with Murrah to follow. Sun., Dec. 25, 5pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. www.theironbear.com.

Cheer Up Christmas Despite shorter hours, CUC will open for Christmas night, offering cheer and friendship within their cozy fort. Sun., Dec. 25, 6pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.cheerupcharlies.com.

Super Sunday Divas’ Show Christmas with the queens. Special guests include RPDR's Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Valentina. Sun., Dec. 25, 8pm. Oilcan Harry's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. www.oilcanharrys.com.

Poker Night With Wild West Casino Games Ante up boys. It's time to throw down. Tuesdays. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth, 512/482-8993. www.theironbear.com.

TuezGayz Grrrl, it might be Tuesday but go ahead, dance like there's no tomorrow. Tuesdays. Barbarella, 615 Red River, 512/476-7766. Free before 10, $5 after. www.fb.com/barbarella.austin.9.

Bingo-a-go-go Get yer bingo fill Wednesdays at the Warehouse. This ball game is sponsored by and benefits those rainbow Bobcats. Wednesdays. Stonewall Warehouse, 141 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, 866/620-6667. www.bobcatpridescholarship.com.

Greetings, From Queer Mountain Ep 44: My Favorite Things QM wants to focus on the good. Tellers share tales of favorite things and brown paper packages tied up with string. Storytellers include Carina Magyar, Eboni Staten, Becky Schmader, and Austin Smartt. Wed., Dec. 28, 8-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. Free. www.fb.com/greetingsfromQM.

Them//They A new movement in queer dance parties. Jams curated by DJ GirlFriend. Wed., Dec. 28, 10pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. Free. www.girlfriendatx.co.

The Merry Merry Martini Mixer Mix it up with EQTX as they raise funds for LGBTQ Texans. Martinis, music, and a "huge" silent auction. Sat., Jan. 14, 7pm. Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $75, $125 VIP. www.equalitytexas.org.

Austra In need of some magical music? Don't miss Austra's next ATX show. Sat., Feb. 4. Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $17.