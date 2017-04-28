Arts

The Phantom of the Opera at Bass Concert Hall

This new touring production makes a grandly restaged, compelling tale of thin source material, with a chandelier drop that still thrills

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., April 28, 2017


Derrick Davis (l) as the Phantom and Katie Travis as Christine (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Let's talk about the chandelier crash. Who are we kidding, that's why you see Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. It's the chandelier crash with the big organ number. Music and singing and costumes and everything are great, but if it's not a giant, flaming set-piece plummeting through the air over your head, it's not the reason why Phantom is still going after 30 years.

I'm not even going to apologize for loving a moment that had all the subtlety of a roller coaster, as the massive thing took a vertical drop of about 150 feet over the most expensive seats in the house. I knew it was coming, as did, I would imagine, almost everybody in the house. Still spectacular. Well played, set designer Paul Brown and lighting designer Paule Constable. Also, everybody who works in theatre: Be nice to your stage manager.

The touring version currently in Austin is a restaging of the original, developed by producer Cameron Mackintosh and directed by Laurence Connor. It's a grand production of a musical built on thin source material, but it brings out a compelling story. And an amazing chandelier drop.

The musical may be named after the Phantom (Derrick Davis), but it's Christine the ingenue (Katie Travis) whose transformation drives the story. After a hissy fit from the company diva Carlotta (Trista Moldovan), Christine is plucked from the chorus to play the lead. For the first time, the Phantom steps out of the shadows for her only, bringing her to his underground home where, as an Angel of Music, he reveals her full potential.

In the light of day, however, Christine falls in love with and becomes engaged to Raoul (Jordan Craig), Vicomte de Chagny and patron of the opera. Raoul likes the idea of a masked magician/composer giving private, nighttime voice lessons to his fiancée in the basement about as much as you'd expect. He decides to destroy the Phantom.

Viewing this story in 2017 means seeing it within the context of specific abuse stories gone viral and pop psychology conversations about concepts like agency and narcissism. It's hard to watch this production and root enthusiastically for Team Phantom in the Phantom-Raoul-Christine love triangle. He shows Christine the key to unlocking her potential as a singer, but the price is for her to live under the spell of a sorcerer. Though a genius and abused himself, the Phantom is neither gentle nor compassionate. He issues retribution at any suggestion of disloyalty.

In comparison, Raoul is a grade-A bachelor, but then he decides to use Christine as bait to capture the Phantom. In the most romantic number, he sings, "Let me be your freedom." He sings of guarding and guiding her, not acting as her full and equal partner.

Christine's dilemma is like that of the whole company. One imagines that they might simply run from the opera and the Phantom's threats. But through him, their greatness as artists is realized. It's an intriguing idea to see artistic work positioned as the drug that keeps them coming back for more, even if it's not fully realized in the story.

To describe Christine as only an object of abuse is to deny the power of her final actions, in which she seizes as much authority as is available to her. As Christine, Katie Travis charts the character's growth credibly. The texture in her performance and the thoughtfulness in the staging gives new dimension to the anguish in the duets between her and the Phantom.

Also, that chandelier drop. Damn!

The Phantom of the Opera

Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman, 512/477-6060
www.texasperformingarts.org
Through April 30
Running time: 2 hr., 30 min.
READ MORE
More Texas Performing Arts
Spectrum Dance Theater's <i>Rambunctious</i>
Spectrum Dance Theater’s Rambunctious
The company's program, with a new work inspired by the 1966 UT Tower shooting, spoke powerfully to our present moment

Jonelle Seitz, Nov. 25, 2016

<i>How Little</i>, So Big
How Little, So Big
Composer Nico Muhly's How Little You Are evokes the vastness of the West with a choir and 12 guitars

Robert Faires, April 17, 2015

More Arts Reviews
American Berserk Theatre's <i>For Time & Eternity</i>
American Berserk Theatre's For Time & Eternity
This original historical drama looks at a crisis of faith in early Mormonism honestly

T. Lynn Mikeska, April 21, 2017

<i>American War</i> by Omar El Akkad
American War by Omar El Akkad
This dystopian novel of a late 21st century America split by civil war shows how vengeance survives down the generations

Jay Trachtenberg, April 21, 2017

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Different Stages' <i>Mrs. Mannerly</i>
Different Stages' Mrs. Mannerly
Jeffrey Hatcher's nostalgic comedy gently leads the audience back to small-town Ohio in the Sixties

April 7, 2017

Hyde Park Theatre's <i>John</i>
Hyde Park Theatre's John
In playwright Annie Baker's fun twist on haunted house tales, you learn what it is to be watched

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Texas Performing Arts, Broadway in Austin, Cameron Mackintosh, Laurence Connor, Paule Constable, Paul Brown, Derrick Davis, Katie Travis, Jordan Craig, Trista Moldovan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Out of Ink: Object Lessons
Hyde Park Theatre
Three Quarter Inches of Sky at The Off Center
My Big Fat Bahookie
at The Vortex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP